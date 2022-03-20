NYSSA — On March 17, the Nyssa Bulldogs softball team hosted the Payette Pirates for a rescheduled game between the two non-league teams, following a rain cancellation on March 15.
The game versus the Pirates marks the Bulldogs’ second of the season, whereas the Pirates will be competing in their fourth game as they take on the Bulldogs.
In the game, the Pirates jumped out to an early lead after playing solid defense in the field, in addition to hitting the ball well enough to earn the lead in the first inning. Throughout the remainder of the game, the Pirates continued to build their lead after gaining extra momentum, when sophomore Mariah Streling (5) stepped into the batter’s box to hit a home run over the left-field fence.
Consequently, the Pirates progressed to defeat the Bulldogs in a dominant performance 21-1, improving their overall record to 3-1.
The Pirates were led in the pitcher’s circle by senior Sofie LeBow (10), pitching through 4 and a half innings before being relieved by junior Kaylee Weideman (1). Weideman pitched through the remaining one and a half innings before the game concluded in the fifth inning.
Up next, the Pirates will travel to Vallivue and Ridgvue to compete in the WTP Spring Break Classic Tournament, on March 25-26, against a multitude of teams, including Jerome, Madison, Moscow, and Emmett High School. The Pirates first game will be against the Jerome Tigers on March 25, starting at 3 p.m.
The Bulldogs will travel to Nampa, ID, to compete against the Nampa Christian Trojans for their first game on the road, starting at 5 p.m. on March 29.
