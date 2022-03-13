PAYETTE — On March 10, the Payette High School baseball and softball teams hosted the New Plymouth Pilgrims for the first game of the 2022 regular season.
In the home opener, the Pirates swept the Pilgrims in close games that came down to the final innings. For the Pirates’ baseball team, they claimed a 1-point victory over the Pilgrims, stopping New Plymouth’s final comeback to secure the win 7-6.
The Pirates’ softball team claimed a 3-point victory over the Lady Pilgrims in a close game that concluded after seven innings 9-6.
In the baseball game, the Pirates took control of the momentum of the game in the third inning, after scoring five of their seven runs. Junior Cameron Strong doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run, junior Luke Neill tripled on a 1-1 count, scoring three runs, and junior Kyler Andersen singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.
The Pilgrims attempted to make a comeback in the sixth inning, scoring three runs, but were unable to close the gap created by the Pirates in the third inning. As a result, the Pirates claimed victory in their season opener 7-6.
Payette junior Jaydin Morin led the Pirates on the mound. He surrendered three runs on three hits over three innings, striking out four. Juniors Ty Waynetska and Collin Hysell entered the game out of the bullpen to close out the game in relief.
New Plymouth senior Ashton Hall led the Pilgrims on the mound to start the game. The pitcher surrendered six runs on six hits over three innings, striking out five.
In the softball game, the Pilgrims took an early 2-1 lead in the second inning. However, the Pirates responded by scoring three runs in the third inning, when senior Madisyn Collingwell singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run which was followed by senior Sofie LeBow hitting a home run on a 3-1 count, scoring two runs.
The Pirates maintained their lead throughout the remainder of the game, in order to claim victory over the Pilgrims 9-6.
LeBow led the Pirates in the circle. She surrendered three runs on five hits over five innings, striking out six and walking one. Junior Kaylee Weideman threw two innings in relief.
New Plymouth sophomore Jewel Bell was in the pitcher’s circle for the Pilgrims. She went four innings, allowing six runs on five hits, while striking out nine. Sophomore Abi Robinson threw two innings in relief.
