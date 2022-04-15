PAYETTE — On April 13, the Fruitland Grizzlies baseball and softball teams traveled to Payette High School to take on their rivals, the Pirates, in a Snake River Valley conference matchup.
In the baseball game, the Grizzlies gained the early momentum, and utilized it to claim a substantial lead in the first three innings 9-2. However, the Pirates attempted to claw their way back into the game, as they outscored the Grizzlies 4-1 in the fourth and fifth innings. In the sixth inning, the Grizzlies regained their offensive momentum, scoring six runs to conclude the game in the sixth inning after holding the Pirates from scoring 16-6.
In the softball game, the Pirates jumped out to an early lead, and continued to increase their lead throughout the duration of the game. By the conclusion of the game, the Pirates claimed a shutout victory over the Grizzlies 12-0, with the game ending in the fifth inning.
Up next, the Pirates’ softball team will host South Fremont later today, starting at 5 p.m., whereas the Pirates’ baseball team will host the Nyssa Bulldogs on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.
The Grizzlies’ baseball team will host the Parma Panthers for another conference matchup on Monday, starting at 6 p.m., whereas the Grizzlies’ softball team will host South Fremont on Saturday, starting at noon.
