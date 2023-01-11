PAYETTE — On Tuesday, the Payette Pirates boys and girls basketball teams battled against separate Snake River Valley opponents with the boys competing against Parma, while the Lady Pirates faced off against the McCall-Donnelly Vandals.
For the boys, the Pirates battled back and forth with the Panthers throughout the first quarter, with Payette claiming a slight lead 11-8. Payette continued to build their lead throughout the second quarter, as they outscored Parma 22-13 in the second quarter — 33-21.
Following halftime, the Pirates’ defense stood strong on their home court to hold the Panthers from scoring a single point throughout the duration of the third quarter, while scoring 20 points of their own. Parma responded in the fourth quarter as they outscored Payette 13-3. However, the Panthers were unable to close the gap created by the Pirates, resulting in Payette’s victory 56-34.
As a result, Payette increased their overall record to 8-4, while claiming victory in their first SRV matchup. The Panthers’ record fell to 6-6, 0-2 SRV.
For the Lady Pirates, the girls were unable to match the Lady Vandals offensive output, and were defeated 59-24 as a result.
Consequently, Payette’s overall record fell to 3-11, 0-5 SRV.
Up next, the Pirates will travel to Homedale High School to take on the Trojans for another SRV matchup, with the boys competing on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and girls battling on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
