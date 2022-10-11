PAYETTE — On Saturday, the local soccer teams within the Snake River Valley conference began their district tournament to determine which teams would represent the conference at the state tournament.
For the first games, the fourth and fifth seeds face off against each other in the district play-in game to determine which team would compete against the No. 1 seed later today.
The top two teams in each respective tournament will advance to the state tournament, with the District Champion earning an automatic bid while the runner-up will compete in the state play-in game in an attempt to qualify to the state tournament bracket.
In the 2022 SRV Boys Soccer District Tournament, the No. 4 Payette Pirates were slated to compete against No. 5 The Ambrose School. However, the Pirates claimed victory due to forfeit, according to Idahosports.com. As a result, the Pirates advance to compete against the No. 1 McCall-Donnelly Vandals later today, starting at 6 p.m.
Payette will travel to McCall, due to being the lower-seeded team, as they vye for their opportunity to advance to the district championship.
On the opposite side of the bracket, the No. 3 Fruitland Grizzlies travel to Weiser High School to compete against the No. 2 Wolverines in the semifinals of the district tournament.
In the 2022 SRV Girls Soccer District Tournament, the No. 4 Payette Pirates hosted the No. 5 Homedale Trojans in the district play-in game. The Lady Pirates were able to find the goal on two separate occasions, as both goals were scored by senior forward/midfielder Joanna Alva (12).
However, they were unable to hold the Lady Trojans from surging ahead in the second half. As a result, Payette was defeated by Homedale 6-2 in the district play-in, and concluded their season following the game as Homedale advanced to compete against the No. 1 McCall-Donnelly Vandals later today starting at 4 p.m.
On the opposite side of the bracket, the No. 3 Weiser Wolverines travel to Fruitland High School to compete against the No. 2 Grizzlies in the semifinals of the district tournament later today starting at 5 p.m., battling for their chance to advance to the district championship.
