ONTARIO — The Ontario Tigers volleyball team hosted the Payette Pirates for a non-league matchup on Thursday. In the matchup, the Tigers battled with their opponents, but the Pirates claimed victory on the road 3-1 — 14-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16 according to OSAA.

In the first set, the Tigers jumped out to an early lead, and built momentum as a result. They continued to utilize their opportunity to surge ahead of the Pirates before Payette called a timeout to recuperate while Ontario held onto a 17-7 lead.



