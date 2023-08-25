Ontario’s #7 eyes the ball as she jump serves to her opponents during the non-league matchup against the Payette Pirates on Thursday. Ontario's roster was not available as of the press deadline on Friday morning. As a result, the Argus Observer was unable to identify each athlete.
Pirates’ #13 spikes the ball during Payette’s victory on the road. The Pirates were defeated in the first set, but claimed the following three sets to win the match on Thursday 3-1 — 14-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16 according to OSAA. Payette's roster was unavailable as of the press deadline on Friday.
ONTARIO — The Ontario Tigers volleyball team hosted the Payette Pirates for a non-league matchup on Thursday. In the matchup, the Tigers battled with their opponents, but the Pirates claimed victory on the road 3-1 — 14-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16 according to OSAA.
In the first set, the Tigers jumped out to an early lead, and built momentum as a result. They continued to utilize their opportunity to surge ahead of the Pirates before Payette called a timeout to recuperate while Ontario held onto a 17-7 lead.
Following the timeout, the Pirates started an offensive run, but they weren’t able to close the gap created by the Tigers early in the match. Consequently, Ontario claimed victory in the first set 25-14.
The Pirates shifted gears in the second set, as the two battled back and forth until Ontario called a timeout with the score tied 6-6. Following the timeout, the Pirates claimed a four-point lead before Ontario called their second timeout, 13-9. Payette continued to increase their lead until they claimed the second set 25-14.
The two teams battled throughout the remainder of the match, but the Pirates continued to control the momentum of the game, resulting in Payette claiming victory in the following two sets. The Tigers battled in the third, 25-22, and fourth set, 25-16, but were unable to force a fifth set.
Up Next
The Ontario Tigers will travel to La Grande High School for their next matchup. They will be competing against multiple opponents in the Hannah Cashell Tournament, with their first game being scheduled against La Grande on Saturday — time to be determined.
The Payette Pirates will remain on the road as they travel to Marsing to compete against the Huskies on Tuesday, starting at 6:30 p.m.
