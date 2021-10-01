Pirates senior striker Marco Ceballos (11) tries to split his defenders while he attacks the goal during the game versus Nyssa earlier in the season. Ceballos managed to earn a hat trick in the season opener, as well as his senior night.
PAYETTE — On Monday, September 27, the Fruitland Grizzlies traveled to the Payette Soccer Complex to take on the Payette Pirates men’s soccer team for a conference matchup, in addition to celebrating the graduating athletes on their senior night. The Pirates seniors managed to lead the team to a win in their senior night game, 6-4.
The graduating seniors, striker Marco Ceballos (11), defender/midfielder Max Walters (13), and defender Santiago Hernandez (19), were acknowledged for their hard work and commitment to the Payette High School soccer program, in addition to being leaders to the younger generation of Pirates.
The two teams battled back and forth, as each team continued to match their opponents goals throughout the majority of the game. However, the Grizzlies managed to enter halftime with the lead, 3-2.
At the beginning of the second half, the Pirates were able to make the adjustments that shifted the momentum in their favor. The Pirates defense managed to hold the Grizzlies to only one goal in the second, whereas the offense were able to work together to score a total of four goals. In the end, the Pirates seniors were able to lead the team to a comeback victory for their senior night, 6-4.
Ceballos happened to lead the Pirates in the scoring category, earning a hat trick on his senior night. He managed to score three of the six goals to assist the Pirates in their victory. Pirates junior defender/goalkeeper Oscar Hernandez (5) was able to add two goals of his own to the team’s total, whereas freshman Alan Cisneros managed to score the remaining goal. Junior defender/goalkeeper Yobanny Alba led the Pirates from within the goal as they managed to earn the win.
The Pirates will continue through the remainder of their season against Baker City on Saturday, October 2, at 12 p.m. before taking on the Grizzlies, once again, for their final game of the season, prior to the districts and state tournaments. The Grizzlies next game will be on Monday, October 4, at 5 p.m. against the Pirates.
