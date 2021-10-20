Pirates' senior tight end/middle linebacker Christopher Mott (80) catches the ball behind two Weiser defenders in order to gain yards for the Payette offense during their conference game against Weiser on Oct. 1.
FRUITLAND — On Oct. 15, the Payette Pirates traveled to Fruitland High School to take on the Grizzlies in a Snake River Valley, SRV, conference matchup. The Pirates were able to earn the conference victory over Fruitland, 27-14, allowing the Pirates to increase their conference record to two wins and two losses. Additionally, the Grizzlies concluded the celebration of their homecoming week during the game against the Pirates.
During halftime, Fruitland High School celebrated their homecoming week by displaying the floats constructed by the various grades and clubs, in addition to crowning the homecoming king and queen.
In relation to the game, the Pirates were able to defeat the Grizzlies for the first time since the 2009-10 season. Additionally, the Pirates have been able to win four of their eight games throughout the season, which is the first time since the 2012-13 team’s 5-5 record.
“I thought our kids played really hard, and I thought we were very prepared going into the Fruitland game,” stated Payette head coach Kip Crofts. “On film, McCall looks very athletic and physical. They are well coached and play very hard. We are excited for the opportunity to play them.”
With their victory, the Pirates are ranked third among the SRV rankings. Allowing them the opportunity to advance to the state playoffs as long as they are able to defeat the McCall Vandals in their final conference game, which will conclude the regular season.
Up Next
If the Pirates happen to lose to the Vandals, three of the teams within the SRV will be clinched in a three-way tie. Payette, Fruitland, and McCall would be locked in a tie with conference records of 2-3. If this happens, they would have to hold a tiebreaker to determine which of the teams will represent the SRV in the 3A Idaho State Playoffs.
In the past, the SRV has settled similar ties with the Kansas City playoffs, which are held at a neutral field to avoid home-field advantage. During the Kansas City playoffs, each team will have an opportunity to play offense and defense against each team, individually. One of the teams will have an opportunity to score, followed by an opportunity to defend; similar to overtime. After the teams have played each other, the placements would be final.
The Grizzlies will advance with their season against the Homedale Trojans, who are coming off of a close win over Weiser, 14-6. Fruitland will be hosting the Trojans for their final SRV conference game, as they conclude the regular season.
