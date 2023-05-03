HOMEDALE — On Monday, the Payette Pirates baseball team rallied throughout the game to defeat the Homedale Trojans in a hard-fought battle between Snake River Valley, SRV, opponents. In the game, the Pirates claimed victory over the Trojans 6-3 in a nail biter.

Senior Collin Hysell (17) stood tall on the mound for the Pirates, pitching all seven innings with no relief. Throughout the game, Hysell faced down 28 batters while striking out six, allowing four hits and three runs — while only walking one batter. Throughout the game, Hysell’s pitching assisted the Pirates in securing the victory over their conference opponents.



