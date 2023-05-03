HOMEDALE — On Monday, the Payette Pirates baseball team rallied throughout the game to defeat the Homedale Trojans in a hard-fought battle between Snake River Valley, SRV, opponents. In the game, the Pirates claimed victory over the Trojans 6-3 in a nail biter.
Senior Collin Hysell (17) stood tall on the mound for the Pirates, pitching all seven innings with no relief. Throughout the game, Hysell faced down 28 batters while striking out six, allowing four hits and three runs — while only walking one batter. Throughout the game, Hysell’s pitching assisted the Pirates in securing the victory over their conference opponents.
Homedale quickly stole the lead after scoring two runs in the first inning, followed by an additional run in the second inning. The Pirates were unable to score in the first two innings, but quickly responded with one run in the third inning, followed by two more runs in the fourth inning to bring the score to a tie game 3-3.
Neither team found home plate in the fifth inning as the hard-fought battle continued. However, Payette doubled their score in the sixth inning after bringing three Pirates home to surge ahead of the Trojans 6-3.
After a scoreless seventh inning, Payette claimed victory over Homedale 6-3.
Throughout the game, the Pirates created scoring opportunities through their baserunning, stealing six bases throughout the game. They were led by senior Luke Neill (3), who hit 3-for-4 while earning two RBIs. He was followed by senior Cameron Strong (20), who hit 2-for-4 with one RBI while scoring two runs himself.
Up next, Payette will prepare to compete in the SRV District Tournament, which will begin on Saturday with the first round. However, the Pirates will receive a first-round bye as a result of being the second seed — Fruitland received the other first-round bye as the top-seeded team. Consequently, Payette will prepare to compete against the winner of the game between Homedale and McCall-Donnelly, as the Pirates will attempt to protect their home field on May 8, starting at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.