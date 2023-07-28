Two youth athletes battle in the ring as they practice driving their feet through a block while utilizing the pads to limit contact at the camp. The goal of the drill is to drive your opponent out of the ring.
Payette senior Tyler Feeley prepares to throw the ball to two youth athletes attending the Payette Youth Football Camp on Wednesday, while they practice beating the defender in a one-on-one as a wide receiver.
Youth athlete carries the ball over multiple bags while practicing footwork and ball handling during the Payette Youth Football Camp on Wednesday.
Assistant Coach Mariel Avila explains a drill to one of the groups to work on breaking through a block to sack the quarterback.
PAYETTE — The Payette Pirates football team welcomed youth athletes from the local area to improve their skills and techniques at the Payette Youth Football Camp earlier this week. In the camp, the kids were separated into multiple groups that alternated between various stations, where they participated in multiple drills covering many different skills.
“I believe the camp went really well. We had well over 50 kids each day, and the energy, and atmosphere was really great. Our players did a great job of helping out and coaching the kids through various drills, and fundamental skills,” said Payette Head Coach Kurt Taylor.
Taylor believes that the program’s strength stems from the youth programs, as they set the foundation for the future of the program.
“The youth programs are the most important part of a high school program. They set the stage for your program as a whole. If the youth programs have good numbers, follow the high school in scheme, philosophy, and values, those kiddos then come to the high school ready to win, and be a part of what the program is truly about. They also know what our coaches are like, how we run things, and most importantly they have established a passion for the game.”
Taylor’s initial goals in his first year as the Pirates’ head coach is to continue to build the team’s numbers while instilling his core values.
“My goal was to have over 45 kids show up, and establish our D.E.S.I.R.E core values. I also wanted our players to see and know what kind of mentors, and coaches they are. Those kids truly look up to our high school players, and we need our high school players to be great role models, not only of what a football player looks like, but of the kind of values, and men we are trying to build up.
“For me it was amazing to see how excited the kids were to be there each day, and how much fun they were having with our boys! We are excited for Payette Football, and the future of the program. Our goal is to create a program that is successful, and success is not just the wins we will have based on the program's growth, but also what our young men will become. One day the kiddos that attended the camp will be running the camp as high school players. That is when the program truly starts to take flight!”
