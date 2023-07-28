PAYETTE — The Payette Pirates football team welcomed youth athletes from the local area to improve their skills and techniques at the Payette Youth Football Camp earlier this week. In the camp, the kids were separated into multiple groups that alternated between various stations, where they participated in multiple drills covering many different skills.

“I believe the camp went really well. We had well over 50 kids each day, and the energy, and atmosphere was really great. Our players did a great job of helping out and coaching the kids through various drills, and fundamental skills,” said Payette Head Coach Kurt Taylor.



Tags

Load comments