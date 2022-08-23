PAYETTE — On Saturday, the Payette Pirates football team competed against the 4A Caldwell Cougars on their home field to kick off the 2022 regular season. In the game, the Pirates defeated their opponents 23-7 to start the season off with a victory.
Payette claimed an early lead over Caldwell, when junior Tyler Feeley broke away for the first touchdown of the game. As a result, the Pirates held onto a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. However, the Cougars quickly responded with a touchdown of their own on the first play of the second quarter, tying the game 7-7.
The two teams continued to battle throughout the remainder of the second quarter, but the score remained a tie as the two teams entered the locker rooms for halftime.
In the second half, the Pirates scored first, but in unconventional fashion. The Pirates held the Cougars to a fourth-down situation, forcing them to punt the ball. On fourth down, Payette applied defensive pressure through the blitz, in order to force a high snap. As a result, the Cougars snapped the ball out of their punter’s reach, as it rolled out of the back of the endzone for a safety.
Therefore, the Pirates reclaimed the lead by a slight margin 9-7.
Although the Pirates held onto a slight lead, they obtained the momentum of the game while continuing to apply offensive pressure throughout the duration of the game.
Later in the third quarter, Pirates’ senior Abe Rodriguez took the ball into the endzone on a quarterback sneak to further increase the Pirates’ lead to 16-7.
The Pirates’ defense continued to hold the Cougars from scoring, allowing the offense the opportunity to increase the deficit between the two teams.
Late in the game, the Pirates’ senior Jaydin Morin-Bishop scored the final touchdown of the game on a pass from Rodriguez bringing the final score to 23-7, along with a Pirates’ victory.
Up next, the Pirates will travel to New Plymouth High School to compete against the Pilgrims in a nonconference matchup between the two teams. The game will take place on Friday, starting at 7 p.m.
