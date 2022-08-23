Pirates kick season off with home victory Caldwell 23-7

Pirates' junior Avin Kauffman attempts to find the open gap on a jet sweep during the Pirates' victory over the Caldwell Cougars on Saturday.

 Mikhail LeBow | Argus Observer

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

PAYETTE — On Saturday, the Payette Pirates football team competed against the 4A Caldwell Cougars on their home field to kick off the 2022 regular season. In the game, the Pirates defeated their opponents 23-7 to start the season off with a victory.

Payette claimed an early lead over Caldwell, when junior Tyler Feeley broke away for the first touchdown of the game. As a result, the Pirates held onto a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. However, the Cougars quickly responded with a touchdown of their own on the first play of the second quarter, tying the game 7-7.



Tags

Load comments