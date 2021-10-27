PAYETTE — On Oct. 22, the Payette Pirates hosted the McCall Vandals for a 3A Snake River Valley, SRV, conference matchup. Additionally, the Pirates acknowledged the senior athletes for the time, efforts, and commitment to the program.
Prior to the start of the game, the Pirates had the opportunity to honor seven senior athletes. The Payette seniors, WR/FS Zander Allen (3), G/DT Braxton Ruth (60), TE/MLB Christopher Mott (80), Austin Cox, Austin Kauffman, FB/TE/OLB Colby Decaney, and WR/FS Ty Waynetska, were acknowledged during the senior night presentation while being presented with various gifts and mementos from their friends, family, and supporters.
In the game, the two teams battled back and forth to gain the advantage in the first half, but neither of the teams were able to jump in front of the other. Going into halftime, the score was tied 7-7. Information regarding the Pirates’ first touchdown wasn’t confirmed by the deadline Wednesday morning.
In the second half, the Vandals were able to make some adjustments to get ahead of the Pirates, 23-7. In the fourth quarter, the Pirates were able to find their way to the end zone when junior QB Abe Rodriguez threw a deep touchdown pass to sophomore WR/CB Avin Kauffman in the back of the end zone, bringing the score to 23-13. However, the Vandals were able to score another touchdown before the game came to an end, with the final score of 29-13.
Kansas City Playoffs
With the end of the regular season, the conference standings are finalized, and various teams are beginning to prepare for the state playoffs. The Payette Pirates, Fruitland Grizzlies, and McCall Vandals ended the season in a three way tie for third place in the SRV. It’s a crucial tie, due to the fact that the third place team advances on to the state playoffs. As a result, the three teams were scheduled to meet in Weiser, on Oct. 25, to settle the tie with the Kansas City Playoffs.
The Grizzlies decided to forfeit their two games, according to Payette High School Athletic Director Bob Dixon in an email to the Argus Observer. Therefore, the Kansas City Playoffs between McCall and Payette would decide the final state bid for the SRV.
However, the Pirates were unable to gain the victory over the Vandals in the Kansas City Playoffs, bringing their season to an end. The Pirates were able to finish the season with an overall record of 4-5, and a conference record of 2-3, which marks the first season the Pirates have ended with four wins since 2012.
More information will be updated on the Argus Observer website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.