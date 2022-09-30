PAYETTE — On Thursday afternoon, the Payette Pirates hosted The Ambrose School for their final Snake River Valley conference game of the season, as the Pirates celebrated their seniors during the senior night home game.

Additionally, the Pirates’ soccer team honored the late Gordon Peterson for his time as a soccer coach for both boys and girls at Payette High School. They presented a commemorative bench that will be used by the Payette soccer teams during the home games, which consisted of a plaque that stated, “In memory of Gordon Peterson. A great father and accomplished coach who touched many lives through the game of soccer. Go Pirates!”



