PAYETTE — On Thursday afternoon, the Payette Pirates hosted The Ambrose School for their final Snake River Valley conference game of the season, as the Pirates celebrated their seniors during the senior night home game.
Additionally, the Pirates’ soccer team honored the late Gordon Peterson for his time as a soccer coach for both boys and girls at Payette High School. They presented a commemorative bench that will be used by the Payette soccer teams during the home games, which consisted of a plaque that stated, “In memory of Gordon Peterson. A great father and accomplished coach who touched many lives through the game of soccer. Go Pirates!”
Prior to the start of the game, Rainey Peterson, wife, was in attendance along with other family members and friends to be presented this bench in his honor.
“I am very honored, and I know he is very, very honored, as well. Wouldn’t have even imagined something like this would’ve been done for him. So I thank the school and all the people who worked on it, to get it together, very very much,” said Rainey in an interview following the presentation.
Gordon was a decorated coach, winning numerous district and state championships in his time with the Pirates, according to Payette Athletic Director Bob Dixon. He was also named District-3 Coach of the Year on numerous occasions, while also being awarded a Distinguished Coaching Award from the State Coaches Association. However, Gordon also was assistant coach for the high school football team, according to Rainey, as he coached a variety of sports throughout his career.
During the interview, Rainey added that Gordon was the type of coach that would be on the field with the team, along with working with the team by doing the drills, conditioning, and other various drills alongside the team — adding that he always wore his cleats to practice.
“He was right in there with them, and expected 100%. That’s the kind of guy he was, not just in coaching, but in everything he did was 100%,” said Rainey and reaffirmed by their kids in their message to Payette High School for the presentation.
“He had a true heart and mind, and did the right thing even when non one was looking. He led by example, and was humble enough to admit his errors. He loved his family completely,” stated Mike Moon, an assistant coach to Gordon over the years. Moon was also in attendance for the presentation in Gordon’s honor.
Payette also lauded their seniors prior to the start of the game, including defender Benito Aguirre (9), defender Pedro Cisneros (12), defender/goalkeeper Oscar Hernandez (15), defender/goalkeeper Yobanny Alba (16), forward Alex Pelayo (25), and defender Jesus Juarez.
In the game, the Pirates jumped out to an early lead, when Pelayo (25) scored the first goal of the game to gain the 1-0 lead for Payette.
Throughout the remainder of the game, the Pirates displayed their defensive capabilities as they held the Archers from scoring throughout the entire game. Offensively, Payette added two more goals to their overall score, in order to claim a shutout victory over The Ambrose School on their senior night 3-0.
Up next, the Pirates will travel to Nyssa High School to compete against the Bulldogs in a nonconference matchup to conclude the regular season on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. Following the Pirates’ final game, they will compete in the SRV District Tournament from Oct. 8-13, according to Payette’s schedule, in an attempt to earn their ticket to the state tournament.
