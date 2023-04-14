PAYETTE — On Wednesday, the Payette Pirates (7-4-1, 4-1 SRV) baseball team hosted the Homedale Trojans (9-6, 3-2 SRV) in a Snake River Valley conference matchup that came down to a high-scoring, final inning. However, the Pirates stood tall on their home field to defeat their conference opponents in a narrow victory 14-13.
The game started off slow, as neither team scored throughout the first two innings. The teams started bringing baserunners home in the third, with Homedale claiming a slight lead over Payette 3-2.
The Trojans surged ahead of the Pirates in the fourth inning after scoring four runs while holding the Pirates to none.
Payette continued to struggle in the batter’s box during the fifth inning, but halted Homedale’s momentum as they held them from scoring.
The Pirates began to form a comeback during the sixth inning, as they outscored their opponents 4-2, in order to cut into the Trojans’ lead to bring the overall score to 9-6.
Although the Trojans held onto a three-run lead heading into the final inning, the Pirates were determined to battle till the final out. As a result, they utilized their momentum gained in the sixth inning to outscore the Trojans 8-4 in the seventh inning to claim victory over their SRV opponents 14-13.
Payette was led by freshman Jahzyon Sylva (1) on the mound, who pitched three innings striking out three batters while allowing four hits and six runs. He was relieved by sophomore Jacob Penfold (10) — earning two strikeouts while allowing one hit and four runs — and senior Cameron Strong (20) — earning five strikeouts while allowing three runs, but not allowing a single hit.
Penfold also played a big role in the batter’s box, hitting 3-for-4 with one of his plate appearances being a homerun — earning three RBIs. He was assisted by seniors Jaydin Morin (4) and Gabe Ramos (18). Morin hit 2-for-4, hitting two doubles while earning two RBIs. Ramos hit 1-for-2, hitting a double to earn two RBIs.
Up next, the Pirates will remain on their home field to compete against the Melba Mustangs in a nonconference matchup between the two teams tomorrow, starting at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.