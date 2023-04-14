PAYETTE — On Wednesday, the Payette Pirates (7-4-1, 4-1 SRV) baseball team hosted the Homedale Trojans (9-6, 3-2 SRV) in a Snake River Valley conference matchup that came down to a high-scoring, final inning. However, the Pirates stood tall on their home field to defeat their conference opponents in a narrow victory 14-13.

The game started off slow, as neither team scored throughout the first two innings. The teams started bringing baserunners home in the third, with Homedale claiming a slight lead over Payette 3-2.



