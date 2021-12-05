Pirates' junior power forward Mariela Mungia (32) goes for the ball as the Ontario Ball handler drives the hoop to attempt to score. Mungia successfully stripped the ball out of the Tigers' hands, but Ontario retained possession.
PAYETTE — Recently, on Dec. 2, the Payette Pirates women’s basketball team hosted the Ontario Tigers for a nonconference game held in the Payette High School dome. This game marked the first of the season for the Tigers, whereas the Pirates have played four games prior to their matchup on Dec. 2.
In the game, the Pirates were able to showcase a dominant defensive performance that allowed them to create offensive opportunities. As a result, the Pirates were able to build a lead early, outscoring the Tigers 15-5 in the first half.
However, the Pirates halftime adjustments appeared to be beneficial in the second half. Payette was able to increase their offensive appearance, scoring an additional 12 points in the third quarter and 15 points in the fourth quarter, while holding the Tigers to six points in the second half.
Consequently, the Payette Pirates were able to defeat the Ontario Tigers 42-11 in their nonconference matchup. Therefore, the Pirates were able to increase their current record to 2-3 as they prepare for their conference schedule, whereas the Tigers were unable to claim victory in their season opener on the road.
“I believe that we are starting to figure out our unit,” briefly stated Payette head coach Rashell Rhodes after the conclusion of the game.
Up next, the Pirates will begin their conference portion of their schedule as they protect their home court against the McCall Vandals for their first game in the Snake River Valley on Dec. 9, starting at 7:30 p.m., in Payette. Additionally, the Tigers will continue through the nonconference portion of their schedule when they play on their home court for the first time this season against the Homedale Trojans on Dec. 6, starting at 7 p.m. (MT).
Stat leaders
For the Pirates, senior point/shooting guard Chloe McCallum (3) led the Pirates in the scoring category by accumulating 16 points throughout the game, along with adding five steals.
She was followed by her teammates, including senior small/power forward Kendyl Parsons (12)—10 points with six rebounds, senior power forward Madisyn Collingwood (23)—eight points with three rebounds, and senior point/shooting guard Sofie LeBow (10)—led the team in assists with five while earning six rebounds.
