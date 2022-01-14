PAYETTE — On Jan. 12, the Payette Pirates’ wrestling team hosted the Vale Vikings and Homedale Trojans for a three-way dual in the Payette High School dome.
The Pirates were able to claim victory in both of their duals, defeating the Trojans 48-36 and the Vikings 47-33. For Vale, the Vikings were unable to defeat the Trojans, losing the dual 54-36.
The duals started with matches between the Trojans and the Pirates, which came down to the final match. The Pirates were able to claim victory in eight of their 12 matches,
They started with the 160-lbs classification, where the Pirates’ Enja Kretschmer pinned the Trojans’ Myra Jean Koon in one minute 18 seconds. Payette’s Brayden Pirrie (120 lbs), Tyler Feeley (126 lbs), Michael Martinez (132 lbs), Luke Neill (138 lbs), Michael Munize (152 lbs), and Colby Decaney (170 lbs) were all able to add extra points to the team’s overall score by pinning their opponents.
Leading into the final match of the dual, the Pirates held onto a six-point lead 42-36. Therefore, if the Trojans were able to claim victory by pin, they would’ve been able to tie the overall score 42-42. However, Pirates’ Michael Munize was able to pin his Homedale opponent with seconds left in the match to assist the Pirates in securing the team victory 48-36.
For the Vikings, Vale faced off against Homedale in the second dual of the night. The Vikings Nathan Kimball (138 lbs), Ronnie Norton (152 lbs), and Kase Schaffeld (160 lbs) were each able to defeat their opponents by pin, while Omar Vesa (98 lbs), Benito Gonzalez (106 lbs), and Raul Gonzalez (170 lbs) accepted forfeits to accumulate Vale’s overall team score of 36 points. However, the Vikings weren’t able to earn enough team points to defeat the Trojans, losing 54-36.
In the final dual of the night, the Pirates competed against the Vikings, where the Pirates were able to earn their second team victory of the night 47-33. In the dual, the Pirates’ Angela Carl (120 lbs), Jordan Barrett (126 lbs), Michael Martinez (132 lbs), and Colby Decaney (170 lbs) were able to gain extra points to add to the team’s total by pinning their opponents, while William Zufelt was able to earn additional points by defeating his opponent by technical fall, where the athlete defeats his opponent by increasing the point deficit to 15 or more points in the match. Additionally, Chloe Scott (113 lbs), Gabriel Ramos (195 lbs), and Thomas Reed (285 lbs) accepted forfeits for the Pirates to accumulate the total team score of 47 points.
For Vale, Nathan Kimball (138 lbs) and Ronnie Norton (152 lbs) were able to claim victory for the Vikings by pinning their opponents, while Buster Harmon (145 lbs) was able to defeat his opponent by decision 7-2 after three rounds. Additionally, Omar Vesa (98 lbs), Kase Schaffeld (160 lbs), and Shane Sharp (220 lbs) received forfeits for the Vikings to accumulate the total team score of 33 points.
Up next, the Payette Pirates’ wrestling team will travel to Parma High School for the Padilla Invitational starting today at 3 p.m., and continuing through tomorrow, starting at 9 a.m.
For Vale, the Vikings will travel to Redmond, Oregon to compete in the Oregon Classic Tournament that will take place at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center, starting later today and continuing through tomorrow, start time to be determined.
