PAYETTE — The Payette Pirates stood tall on their home field to defeat the Parma Panthers, 8-5, in the Snake River Valley Consolation Championship on Wednesday, finishing third in the district. As a result, the Pirates will advance to the IHSAA State Play-In game for the opportunity to advance to the first round of the tournament.
In the game versus Parma, Payette freshman Jahzyon Sylva (1) nearly pitched the entire game, facing 24 batters while allowing three hits for two runs while striking out six Panthers. Sophomore Jacob Penfold (10) and junior Tyler Bennett also spent time on the mound. Penfold faced three batters while allowing one hit for zero runs, whereas Bennett faced six batters while not allowing a single hit and three runs.
The Pirates got to work early in the game, scoring three runs in the first inning and two runs in the second, as their defense stood their ground to hold the Panthers from scoring a single run. However, Payette’s attempt for a shutout came to an end as the Panthers scored two runs in the third inning to slim the Pirates’ lead to, 5-2.
Payette immediately responded in the fourth inning by further increasing their lead to 8-2.
Neither team could find home plate during the fifth and sixth innings, but the Panthers attempted to form a comeback. However, they were unsuccessful as the Pirates held them to three runs, concluding after the Pirates earned the third out without needing to go into the bottom of the seventh inning, 8-5.
Up next the Pirates will advance to the IHSAA State Play-In game to compete against South Fremont for the chance to advance to the first round of the state tournament. Payette will face off against their opponents on Saturday in Burley, Idaho, starting at 4 p.m.
