PAYETTE — The Payette Pirates stood tall on their home field to defeat the Parma Panthers, 8-5, in the Snake River Valley Consolation Championship on Wednesday, finishing third in the district. As a result, the Pirates will advance to the IHSAA State Play-In game for the opportunity to advance to the first round of the tournament.

In the game versus Parma, Payette freshman Jahzyon Sylva (1) nearly pitched the entire game, facing 24 batters while allowing three hits for two runs while striking out six Panthers. Sophomore Jacob Penfold (10) and junior Tyler Bennett also spent time on the mound. Penfold faced three batters while allowing one hit for zero runs, whereas Bennett faced six batters while not allowing a single hit and three runs.



Tags

Load comments