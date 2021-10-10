PAYETTE — On Tuesday, October 5, the McCall Vandals traveled to Payette Soccer Complex to compete against the Payette Pirates women’s soccer team in a conference matchup. Additionally, the Pirates celebrated their senior night by acknowledging the seniors for their time and commitment to the Payette soccer program.
The seniors, including forward/midfielder Kendyl Parsons (12), goalkeeper Madisyn Collingwood (0/25), defender/midfielder/forward Savannah Martinez (5), stopper/midfielder/goalkeeper Sofie LeBow (10), defender Angela Hernandez (34), and striker/midfielder Chloe McCallum (8), were presented with various different gifts from their friends, family, and the boosters club to acknowledge and thank the athletes for their time and efforts over their years in the program.
The Pirates happened to lose their game against McCall, 5-1. McCallum managed to score the only goal for the Pirates from a deep pass off of a free kick. LeBow was able to acquire the assist for sending the ball downfield, where McCallum fielded the pass and managed to score on a break away.
“It is bitter sweet to watch these girls move on. I have had the honor of coaching many of them since the first grade. They have had a tremendous impact on my life, and I hope that I have taught them a few things along the way that they can take on with them in their life. They’re an amazing group of girls, and I’ll miss coaching them,” stated head coach Rashell LeBow.
The Pirates will continue through the remainder of their season with the Snake River Valley district tournament that will be hosted at the field of the higher seeded team on Tuesday, Oct. 12, through Thursday, Oct. 14, with times to be determined. Payette will be entering the district tournament as the fourth seed, as they attempt to advance to the state tournament, which will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21, through Saturday, Oct. 23.
