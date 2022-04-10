PAYETTE — On March 10, Payette High School senior Sofie LeBow signed her letter of intent to play softball and basketball at Shasta College, in Redding, CA, outside the main office of Payette High School.
“I am super excited for this amazing opportunity! Playing collegiate softball had been a dream of mine since I was little. When Shasta offered me basketball too, I just couldn’t say no!” said LeBow.
LeBow grew up around athletics, first being introduced to sports as a toddler. She began competing at around five years of age, and quickly found her love for sports.
She didn’t compete her freshman year in softball, due to suffering knee injury during the basketball season; while her sophomore softball season was canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, her varsity softball career started her junior year, and her sophomore year for basketball. Throughout her varsity career, LeBow was named to the SRV All-Conference Honorable Mention for basketball in 2020-21, along with being acknowledged as the SRV Player of the Year for softball in 2021. During the offseason, LeBow has competed with the Boise Blast and Idaho Crush.
Academically, LeBow has been selected for the Parade of Academic Champions from 2018-2022, currently maintaining a 3.82 GPA and will graduate with top honors.
During her time at Payette High School, LeBow has been involved in soccer, basketball, softball, FCA as the huddle leader, HOSA chapter representative, National Honors Society, and is currently the ASB President. Additionally, LeBow earned her CNA certification through the school, and currently works at Payette Healthcare of Cascadia.
She intends to attend the Shasta College for her first two years, prior to transferring to a four-year university for a Bachelor’s in Kinesiology. Following graduation, she intends to attend medical school to become an Orthopedic Surgeon.
LeBow had mentioned that she hadn’t heard of Shasta until she was looking into the College of the Siskiyous for softball. She noticed that Shasta was in their conference, and began to look into them, as well. Shasta head coach Amy Knowles invited her on a visit, and LeBow stated that she instantly fell in love with the area.
“The town is just gorgeous and so is the campus. I had other offers, but I just had a gut feeling that Shasta College is the right fit for me,” stated LeBow.
When asked what her favorite memory involving sports would be—LeBow responded with, “My favorite memory was when a very dear person to my heart, Sandy Holloway, took me to the NCAA Division II softball championship in Denver, Colorado. After seeing the intensity and determination between all the athletes I knew right then and there that is where I want to be.”
