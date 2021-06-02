TREASURE VALLEY
Pioneer League baseball returned to Boise this last month, and if you plan to catch a Boise Hawks game this season, you may see some new rules that you don’t recognize in America’s pastime. For example, there won’t be any more extra innings in 2021. Instead, tie scores will be decided by the new ‘knock-out rule’, which will be a head-to-head sudden victory home run derby. There will also be designated pinch-hitters and pinch-runners added to the rulebook, as well as one more umpire added to the field. The new rules are being tested as a part of an overall effort in the sport to increase fan enjoyment and engagement.
Knock-out Rule
Major League Baseball (MLB) has been experimenting with extra-inning rule changes in recent years. Although the Pioneer League, an independent league designated as a ‘partner league’, decided to take things further. They implemented the knock-out rule, which is where each of the two competing teams choose one player. That one player will step up to the plate, and receive five pitches. The player that manages to hit the most home runs, will gain the victory for the team.
Additional rule changes
In addition to the implementation of the knock-out rule, the Pioneer League decided to experiment with a designated pinch hitter rule. The rule change allows a player to be a pinch hitter before returning to their defensive position for the remainder of the game. Simultaneously, the designated pinch runner rule allows an eligible rostered player to be a pinch runner before returning to their specified defensive position for the remainder of the game. The league decided to add the ability for the batters to challenge a swing-strike decision. Normally, only the defensive team was allowed to ask for an appeal. Now the offensive team is allowed to make the appeal, as well.
Although the Pioneer League is a partner league to the MLB, there is no official link between the two organizations. The rule changes were designed and implemented within the Pioneer League. Although the MLB is also experimenting with rule changes, the MLB just partnered with the Atlantic League to test these rule changes. Therefore, the Pioneer League is free to test their own experimental rule changes.
The Boise Hawks will continue their season through the beginning of September. Therefore, if you are curious about these rule changes, you have the opportunity to witness the rule changes first hand. The Hawks will have a home game tonight Thursday and Friday.
