NEW PLYMOUTH — On July 21, the New Plymouth Pilgrims football program will be hosting a Community Kickoff, from 6-11 p.m., to highlight the football team while bringing the community together. The event will include food vendors and face painting with the NPHS cheerleaders, along with a silent auction throughout the evening. Members of the community will also get to watch local athletes learn from college athletes during the D1D Under the Lights Football Camp, from 7-10 p.m.

“It means alot for future athletes to see up close Collegiate athletes who have put in the time and dedication to what they love and dream of,” said Pilgrims Head Coach Tony Cade.



