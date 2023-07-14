NEW PLYMOUTH — On July 21, the New Plymouth Pilgrims football program will be hosting a Community Kickoff, from 6-11 p.m., to highlight the football team while bringing the community together. The event will include food vendors and face painting with the NPHS cheerleaders, along with a silent auction throughout the evening. Members of the community will also get to watch local athletes learn from college athletes during the D1D Under the Lights Football Camp, from 7-10 p.m.
“It means alot for future athletes to see up close Collegiate athletes who have put in the time and dedication to what they love and dream of,” said Pilgrims Head Coach Tony Cade.
The event will be hosted at New Plymouth High School football field, and will cost $95 per athlete. The local athletes will be joined by college athletes such as Morgan Pyper, Brigham Young University; Cade Fennegan, BYU; Micah Harper, BYU; Ashton Jeanty, Boise State; and Isaiah Bagnah BSU.
“We bring these types of opportunities to demonstrate what it looks like at the college level. Drills, character, GPA, etc. All the athletes that will be here have all demonstrated what it takes to be at a D1 program. They have maintained, played under the lights on big stages, etc. It is important that any athlete realizes what matters, what it takes, and what it looks like each day if you want to compete in college at any level, let alone a Big 12 school, SEC school, or in the Mountain West conference,” said Cade. “Most times you have to travel to universities and pay $200-$300 for a three to four hour camp to get what you're getting on July 21st at 3/4 the price. I had the privilege to coach a few of these guys in high school and continue to follow their career. It is so awesome to see them fulfill their dreams and give back to communities! I truly love seeing athletes, no matter what area they are from, compete and get better, represent their schools, and communities. I encourage any athlete from any area schools to attend, and promise they will be better for it. Having it close to home, under the lights, and on a Friday night, with a kick-off party while you're waiting doesn't get much better than that! Lets get it Western Treasure Valley and Eastern Oregon!”
To register for the youth football camp, contact (208) 403-8375.
“Join New Plymouth football for an evening of fun!”
