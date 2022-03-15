NPHS SB

New Plymouth sophomore Jewel Bell throws a pitch during the conference game against Melba during the 2021 season.

 Mikhail LeBow file | Argus Observer

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NEW PLYMOUTH — New Plymouth high school baseball and softball teams swept their opponents in double headers on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the New Plymouth Pilgrims baseball team hosted the Grangeville Bulldogs for its home opener.

It was a high-scoring matchup in the first game, with the Pilgrims winning 13-10 after scoring five runs in the sixth inning. Junior Zack Conlee was the winning pitcher for New Plymouth. He lasted four innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out four. Senior Alex Smith threw two and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen. He also accumulated four RBI’s on three at bats throughout the game.

Scores were low in the second game, which ended after one inning with the Pilgrims winning 3-1.

The Lady Pilgrims softball team hosted McCall-Donnelly on Saturday.

In the first game, the Pilgrims claimed a shutout victory over the Vandals, 6-0. This was led by sophomore Abi Robinson in the pitcher’s circle, who pitched a no-hitter. She went the full seven innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits, while striking out seven and walking one.

In the second game, New Plymouth continued to hit the ball well, and utilized its base-running to earn a double-digit victory, 14-3, ending after the top of the fifth inning. The Lady Pilgrims were led in the pitcher’s circle by sophomore Jewel Bell. She pitched throughout all five innings, allowing two hits and three runs, while striking out five and walking one.

Up next, both teams host the Vale Vikings for a non-conference matchup. The games begin at 5 p.m. Friday.

Tags

Load comments