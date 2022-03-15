NEW PLYMOUTH — On March 11, the New Plymouth Pilgrims baseball team hosted the Grangeville Bulldogs for their home opener, whereas the Lady Pilgrims’ softball team hosted McCall-Donnelly, on March 12; both teams hosting their opponents for a double-header.
In the first game, the Lady Pilgrims claimed a dominant, shutout victory over the Vandals 6-0, led by sophomore Abi Robinson in the pitcher’s circle. Robinson led the Pilgrims to victory by pitching a no-hitter. She went the full seven innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits, while striking out seven and walking one.
In the second game, New Plymouth continued to hit the ball well, and utilized their base running to earn a double-digit victory 14-3, ending after the top of the fifth inning. The Lady Pilgrims were led in the pitcher’s circle by sophomore Jewel Bell. She pitched throughout all five innings, allowing two hits and three runs, while striking out five and walking one.
The baseball team battled in a high-scoring matchup between the two teams in the first game, defeating the Bulldogs 13-10 after scoring five runs in the sixth inning. Junior Zack Conlee was the winning pitcher for New Plymouth. He lasted four innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out four. Senior Alex Smith threw two and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen. Additionally, Smith accumulated four RBI’s on three at bats throughout the game to assist the Pilgrims in claiming victory.
The second game was a low-scoring affair between the two teams, ending in the Pilgrims favor 3-1 after only one inning.
As a result, both the baseball and softball teams swept their opponents over the weekend.
Up next, both teams will host the Vale Vikings for a nonconference matchup between the two schools. The games will be held on March 18, starting at 5 p.m.
