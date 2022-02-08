NEW PLYMOUTH — On Feb. 7, the New Plymouth Pilgrims’ men’s basketball team hosted the Compass Charter Aviators for a Western Idaho Conference, WIC, matchup between the two teams.
In their first battle, earlier in the season, the Pilgrims traveled to Meridian, Idaho, to take on the Aviators on their home court. The The Pilgrims claimed a dominant victory 55-22, after a solid performance on the offensive and defensive side of the court.
Consequently, the Pilgrims were seeking an additional conference victory against the Aviators, as the two teams approach the end of the regular season.
In the game, the Pilgrims displayed a dominant performance in front of their supportive home crowd. The Pilgrims jumped out to an early lead, doubling their opponents score before heading into the locker rooms for halftime. Following the break, the Pilgrims continued to push the pace of the game, utilizing their half-court press to force turnovers, along with creating additional scoring opportunities.
The Pilgrims continued to build their lead throughout the second half through their athleticism and fast-paced gameplan, earning an additional conference victory in dominant fashion 63-30 prior to the end of the regular season.
Consequently, the Pilgrims increased their overall record to 14-8, along with the conference record 7-6.
Additionally, the Pilgrims celebrated senior night, honoring six athletes for their dedication and commitment to the basketball program. The seniors, point guard Casey Arritola (1), center Jesse Boren (3), guard Clint Hailey (10), power forward Ashton Hall (11), shooting guard Joseph Butler (15), and center Colton Hinson (24), were presented with various gifts and mementos from their friends, family, and supporters prior to the start of the game.
Statistically, the Pilgrims were led by Arritola (1) and sophomore power forward Heath Schescke (32), scoring 12 points each. They were followed by Hall (11), who added seven points to the team’s total while moving the ball around the court to earn seven assists, as well. Schescke (32) led the Pilgrims under the hoop, pulling down a total of eight rebounds, in addition to Hinson (24) bringing down six rebounds of his own.
Up next, the Pilgrims will travel to Meridian, Idaho, to conclude the regular season against their conference opponents, the Ambrose Archers, starting at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow. Following the final game of the season, the Pilgrims will prepare for the WIC District Tournament, starting on Feb. 14, to determine which teams will represent the conference at the 2A State Tournament.
