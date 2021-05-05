Pilgrims squeak by Mustangs at home conference game

NEW PLYMOUTH
On April 30, the Pilgrims’ softball team took on the Melba Mustangs in a home game in New Plymouth. It was senior night for the Pilgrims’, and an important game for the district seeding in the Western Idaho Conference. New Plymouth had lost to the Mustangs earlier in the year in a nailbiter, 6-5. So they needed to come back at the Mustangs, and get the win on their home field.
The story of the game for the Pilgrims was the pitching. The head coach Sam Crockett mentioned that, “the pitching was outstanding.” They were led in the circle for the beginning of the game by Jewel Bell. She got a lead for New Plymouth early on and maintained it throughout the game; managing eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings. In the sixth inning, New Plymouth decided to relieve their pitcher.
“Abi Robinson answered the call with an excellent save,” said Crockett.
He said she threw for three strikeouts of her own in the final innings, making her player of the game. Consequently, leading New Plymouth to a senior night win, Pilgrims 11, Mustangs 10.
