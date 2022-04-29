NPHS BB/SB

New Plymouth batter prepares to bunt the ball, while being supported by her fans. She successfully bunted the ball to advance her teammate to third base.

 Mikhail LeBow | Argus Observer

NEW PLYMOUTH — On Tuesday, the New Plymouth Pilgrims baseball and softball teams hosted the Nampa Christian Trojans in Western Idaho Conference, WIC, matchups.

In the games, the Lady Pilgrims claimed a dominant victory over the Trojans 11-1, whereas the baseball team was unable to defeat the Trojans 16-1.

The Lady Pilgrims took an early lead after scoring two runs in the first inning. They were unable to score in the second inning, but followed by scoring four runs in the third inning, along with five runs in the fifth.

Additionally, New Plymouth’s defense held the Trojans to only one run in the third inning. As a result the Pilgrims defeated the Trojans 11-1 to further increase their overall record to 14-4 with a conference record of 7-0.

Jewel Bell led the Pilgrims in the pitcher’s circle. The right-handed pitcher allowed two hits and one run over five innings, striking out 11.

In the baseball game, the Trojans jumped out to an early lead after scoring 10 runs in the first inning, and the Pilgrims were unable to battle their way back into the game. New Plymouth got on the scoreboard in the second inning.

Ashton Hall took the loss for the Pilgrims on the mound, according to the GameChanger website.

Additionally, the Lady Pilgrims competed against the Fruitland Grizzlies on Thursday, claiming victory in the nonconference game 22-0.

Up next, the New Plymouth baseball will travel to Storey Park in Meridian, ID, to compete against Cole Valley in another WIC matchup later today, starting at 5 p.m., whereas the Lady Pilgrims will travel to Cole Valley Christian School to take on the Chargers later today, starting at 5 p.m., as they near the end of the regular season.



