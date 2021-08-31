Sophomore running back Skyler Rodriguez (3) shows off his moves during the game against Parma High School on Friday night. Rodriguez ended up scoring the touchdown to seal the win in the fourth quarter.
NEW PLYMOUTH — On Friday night, The New Plymouth Pilgrims football team took on the Parma Panthers. Head coach Dallan Rupp and company fought their way through to a shutout victory over the Panthers, 12-0, in the season opener.
“It’s always good to get that first win of the season. We know that we could have played better and have some work to do, but [it] definitely feels good to get the win,” stated Coach Rupp.
The Pilgrims managed to score one touchdown in each half, which was led by the backfield. Senior fullback Bailey Hite (88) was the first to get points on the board for the Pilgrims with a one yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Hite finished the game with 15 carries for 81 yards, for an average of 5.4 yards per carry. The game remained 6-0 for the majority of the game until sophomore running back Skyler Rodriguez (3) punched in a 10 yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. Rodriguez was able to finish the game with seven carries for 36 yards, for an average of 5.1 yards per carry. Senior quarterback Casey Arritola (1) managed to complete two of his nine pass attempts for a total of 34 yards. One of which was a four yard completion to Hite, whereas the second completion was thrown to junior wide receiver Connor Hawker (11) for a 30 yard gain.
“We controlled the game and moved the ball but that only got 12 points on the board, and knowing that we left points out on the field is a bit concerning. We need to fix our miscues, or find ways to overcome those holes that we put ourselves in,” mentioned Coach Rupp regarding the game versus Parma.
Coach Rupp had highlighted that the defense performed to a high standard. They were able to keep pressure on Parma, and the Panthers weren’t ever able to gain momentum.
The Pilgrims will continue their season this Friday, September 3, versus the Payette Pirates. It will be an away game for the Pilgrims, hosted at Payette High School; the game will start at 7 p.m. When asked how they feel about the game versus Payette, Coach Rupp responded, “We feel good. We know that they will be better than last year, and that we will need to be focused. We are looking to make improvements every week, and play our best football.”
