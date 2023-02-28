GRANGVILLE — On Saturday, the New Plymouth Pilgrims boys basketball team traveled to Grangeville High School to compete against the Kellogg Wildcats in the 2A State Play-in Game, in order to determine which team would advance to the first round of the state tournament.
In the game, the two teams battled throughout four, hard-fought quarters, but the Pilgrims were unable to claim victory in a down-to-the-wire finish 53-47.
In the first quarter, the Wildcats were the first to score in transition off a steal. However, the Pilgrims quickly responded with points of their own on the ensuing possession. The two teams continued to battle throughout the first quarter, with New Plymouth claiming a narrow lead at the conclusion of the first eight minutes 16-13.
Although the Pilgrims held onto a slight lead, the Wildcats’ defense stood their ground in the second quarter — creating scoring opportunities, resulting in Kellogg stealing the lead prior to halftime 31-23.
In the second half, the Pilgrims scored first when junior shooting guard Colton Frates (5) drained a 3-point shot from two to three feet from behind the line. However, the Pilgrims were unable to cut into the Wildcats’ lead throughout the third quarter, and entered the final eight minutes down 43-36.
Kellogg continued to maintain their lead throughout the fourth quarter, resulting in the Pilgrims’ loss 53-47. As a result, New Plymouth concluded their season with an overall record of 19-7, 10-4 WIC.
