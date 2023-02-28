GRANGVILLE — On Saturday, the New Plymouth Pilgrims boys basketball team traveled to Grangeville High School to compete against the Kellogg Wildcats in the 2A State Play-in Game, in order to determine which team would advance to the first round of the state tournament.

In the game, the two teams battled throughout four, hard-fought quarters, but the Pilgrims were unable to claim victory in a down-to-the-wire finish 53-47.



