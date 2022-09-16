NEW PLYMOUTH — Last night, the New Plymouth Pilgrims volleyball team hosted Melba High School to compete against the Mustangs in a Western Idaho Conference matchup. In the match the Pilgrims struggled to gain momentum offensively. As a result, they were defeated by the Mustangs 3-0.
In the first set, the Pilgrims were unable to match the Mustangs offensive pressure. Consequently, the Mustangs surged ahead of New Plymouth to claim victory in the first set 25-7.
New Plymouth battled with their conference opponents in the second set, in an attempt to tie the overall score. However, the Mustangs were resilient on the court to hold the Pilgrims from claiming the second set. As a result, Melba outscored New Plymouth 25-20 to increase their overall score to 2-0.
In the final set, the Mustangs adjusted to halt New Plymouth’s offensive momentum from the second set, resulting in the Pilgrims struggling to match the Mustangs throughout the set. As a result, the Pilgrims were unable to claim the third set, being defeated by Melba 25-8 — 3-0 overall.
In the match, the Pilgrims’ freshman Piper Mellinger (16) led the team in kills, 19; service aces, four; and digs, 18, throughout the match. Sophomore Hailey Ferreira (15) led the team with 15 assists after spreading the ball around the court to her teammates, while sophomore Shelby Gantz (9) led the team with three blocks and freshman Danica Mulligan (3) led the team in receptions with 65.
Up next, the Pilgrims will travel to Meridian to compete against The Ambrose School in a nonconference matchup on Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m.
