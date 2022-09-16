NEW PLYMOUTH — Last night, the New Plymouth Pilgrims volleyball team hosted Melba High School to compete against the Mustangs in a Western Idaho Conference matchup. In the match the Pilgrims struggled to gain momentum offensively. As a result, they were defeated by the Mustangs 3-0.

In the first set, the Pilgrims were unable to match the Mustangs offensive pressure. Consequently, the Mustangs surged ahead of New Plymouth to claim victory in the first set 25-7.



Tags

Load comments