NEW PLYMOUTH — On Feb. 25-26, New Plymouth senior wrestler, and four-time state champion Kyle Rice (138 lbs) defeated his opponent, from Clearwater Valley High School, in the state championship match by pin, only 51 seconds into the match.
Consequently, Kyle claimed his fourth state title, solidifying him in the Idaho records as the sixth wrestler from the 2A classification to become a four-time state champion. Furthermore, Kyle is a two-time All-American, earning his first All-American title after qualifying to the cadet finals at the Fargo Junior Nationals in 2019, and his second this past year, when he placed eighth.
Kyle concluded senior year with a 48-3 overall record, including the state tournament, with all three losses coming from fellow All-Americans, Jason Mara from Meridian and Christopher Martino from Bishop Kelly.
Furthermore, Kyle obtained an dominant 181-7 overall record throughout his high school career, including his matches at the state tournament.
Additionally, Kyle, along with his older brother Joe Rice, became only the second pair of brothers to each win four state titles in Idaho history.
Freshman year, Kyle had obtained a record of 36-2, prior to the state tournament. However, just a month before the state tournament, Kyle suffered a thumb injury after nearly cutting his finger off, mentioned Kyle during an interview with the Argus Observer.
“That was a little adversity that I had to overcome,” said Kyle.
In the tournament, Kyle handled his first opponent by pin, 14 seconds into the first round of the match. In the semifinals, Kyle took care of his opponent by pin, 53 seconds into the first round, before claiming his first of four state titles, in the 106-lb weight class, pinning his Malad opponent with 14 seconds left in the second round.
“Winning [the state title] as a freshman meant a lot to me, because it’s the start of the four-time, trying to follow in my brother’s footsteps.”
Sophomore year, Kyle jumped in weight to the 120-lb weight class, and had mentioned that there was a difference in strength, along with the competition being a little tougher. Kyle had obtained a 49-2 record, prior to the state tournament.
In the tournament, Kyle handled his first-round opponent in 1 minute and 21 seconds, in addition to defeating his quarterfinals opponent 44 seconds into the first round of the match. However, in the semifinals, Kyle claimed victory over his semifinal opponent by a shutout decision 7-0. In the championship, Kyle wrestled a tough opponent from Grace High School, according to Kyle.
“It was a close match, and I caught him on his back at the end, which I kind of capitalized on,” mentioned Kyle.
Consequently, Kyle claimed victory, along with his second state title, by decision 11-4.
Junior year, Kyle obtained an undefeated 37-0 record, prior to the state tournament. Additionally, he claimed victory in the 2021 Rollie Lane Championship match to be crowned the Rollie Lane Champion.
He had mentioned that he had missed about a month of the season, due to some personal issues.
“Finally got back on the mat for the first time in a month, against Kuna and Nampa. I wanted to get after it, pinned them both,” said Kyle.
He continued to mention that the districts and state tournament followed. In the state tournament, Kyle pinned his way to the championship match, pinning his first-round opponent in 42 seconds. He advanced to defeat his quarterfinals opponent by pin, 1 minute and 25 seconds into the match. In the semifinals, Kyle continued to handle his business on the mat in a quick manner, pinning his opponent only 25 seconds into the match.
As a result, Kyle advanced to the championship match to compete against Grace’s Bray Skinner, who’s currently wrestling at the collegiate level. The match was a down-to-the-wire battle, with Kyle claiming victory in a close, hard-fought match to earn his third state title.
Senior year, Rice continued to display his dominance, pinning his way to the championship match, with only one of the matches making it out of the first round. Rice defeated his first opponent in 51 seconds, before advancing to defeat his quarterfinals opponent in 1 minute and five seconds.
In the semifinals, Kyle’s opponent survived to the second round, but the match quickly ended by pin, 41 seconds into the second round. Kyle started the match hitting an inside trip; one his favorite moves, which he uses in nearly every match, according to Kyle. He continued to maintain control, but ended up in a scramble situation, where Kyle slightly injured his knee. He utilized some of his injury time to overcome the pain, before resuming the match.
In the second round, Kyle stated the two ended up in another scramble situation, where he threw his opponent to the mat to earn the pin.
As a result, Rice advanced to the championship match, which only lasted 51 seconds, due to Rice pinning his opponent, from Clearwater Valley High School, in the first round. Kyle had mentioned that he hadn’t wrestled his Clearwater opponent prior to the championship match, but knew that he was a capable opponent, due to placing third at state the prior year. However, Kyle quickly took advantage of his opponent’s mistake to earn the early pin.
“It felt very relieving, I don’t know a better feeling that I’ve had in my entire life, because I’ve put so much work into the four-time. Not even just in high school, ever since I was a little wrestling,” answered Kyle when asked how it felt to win his fourth state title to become a four-time state champion.
Ultimately, Kyle became the sixth four-time state champion from the 2A classification, to join his older brother among the few wrestlers to achieve the accomplishment. Additionally, the two brothers are only the second pair of brothers to each win four state titles in Idaho history.
“We knew it was going to happen,” mentioned Kyle. “It felt great knowing that it happened, and that we’re the second set.
Kyle will further his wrestling career at the collegiate level, wrestling for Grand View University, in Des Moines, IO. Grand View is a 4-year private university that has an extremely dominant wrestling program that has won nine out of the last 10 national championships, as a team, in the NAIA. Kyle mentioned that he would be redshirted his freshman year, but plans to try to wrestle at the 133-lb weight class.
“I feel confident. I have much to learn, a lot of room for improvement. I’m still losing high school matches. So I have a lot of work to do if I want to [wrestle] at the next level,” said Kyle.
