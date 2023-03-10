Newly hired New Plymouth Head Football Coach Tony Cade

NEW PLYMOUTH — “New Plymouth High School would like to welcome Tony Cade as our new head football coach,” stated Athletic Director Dallan Rupp in an email to the Argus Observer.

Tony Cade has been coaching for 23 years. He says he has enjoyed every minute of coaching football, girls basketball, and track and field. Most recently, he has enjoyed watching his kids compete every day in various athletics and in the classroom. The past few years, Cade has been a coach with the Boise Black Knights, a youth football program. He has also had three opportunities to coach in bowl games on the national level with Recruit Nation in Gulf Shores, Alabama and Dream All-American in Dallas, Texas, where his team competed at AT&T Stadium and won a great game, according to information received by Rupp. Cade enjoyed every minute of being around great coaches and athletes from all squads and all places.



