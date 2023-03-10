NEW PLYMOUTH — “New Plymouth High School would like to welcome Tony Cade as our new head football coach,” stated Athletic Director Dallan Rupp in an email to the Argus Observer.
Tony Cade has been coaching for 23 years. He says he has enjoyed every minute of coaching football, girls basketball, and track and field. Most recently, he has enjoyed watching his kids compete every day in various athletics and in the classroom. The past few years, Cade has been a coach with the Boise Black Knights, a youth football program. He has also had three opportunities to coach in bowl games on the national level with Recruit Nation in Gulf Shores, Alabama and Dream All-American in Dallas, Texas, where his team competed at AT&T Stadium and won a great game, according to information received by Rupp. Cade enjoyed every minute of being around great coaches and athletes from all squads and all places.
He would like to thank the administration and school board at New Plymouth for having the confidence in him to lead the Pilgrim football program and continue the great tradition in the community.
Cade also had brief stops at Ontario High School as the head football coach, where he was forced to resign for behavioral-related issues. Following the resignation, Cade filed a demand for a jury trial in Oregon’s U.S. District Court, in Pendleton, against Ontario School District with claims that he was wrongfully terminated and that his constitutional rights were violated by the district. However, the case was dismissed in October, 2021.
Prior to that, Burley High as a head coach, where he says he helped build the Bobcat football program from 56 players participating to over 120 — making Burley into a recognizable 4A football program after a previous long drought of success.
Before Burley, Cade was at American Falls High School as the head football coach. He says he tripled the number of football players in that program and led the football team to 5-4 records and playoff appearances in both of his years there. In 2015, he was honored as the District 5 3A Football Coach of the Year. He was also the head coach for the American Falls Track & Field program and was named the District 5 3A Track and Field Coach of the Year in 2016 before leaving for Burley.
Additionally, Cade was the offensive/defensive line coach at 5A Hillcrest High School in Idaho Falls.
Cade began his coaching career at Blackfoot High School where he was the head freshman football coach for two years before moving to varsity. There, he assisted with linebackers and the run game for four state titles in five state championship appearances.
Currently he is the instructional coach for the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections. He has been married to his wife Emily for 20 years. She teaches fifth grade at Nyssa Elementary. The couple have five children.
Cade says he believes commitment, loyalty, and character are the basis for any great program. These are things he tries to instill in his players. Cade has no other hobbies except for football, according to information received by Rupp.
He says, "It takes everyone pulling on the same rope to succeed. Let’s get on board and start pulling in the same direction!"
