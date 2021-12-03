PAYETTE — On Nov. 30, the Payette Pirates’ men’s basketball team hosted the New Plymouth Pilgrims for the season opener of the 2021 basketball season. In relation, the Pilgrims were competing in their season opener, as well.
In the game, the Pilgrims appeared to have the advantage for the majority of the game, as they attempted to maintain their lead throughout the duration of the game. However, the Pirates intended on utilizing their home-court advantage to gain momentum in order to rally together to take the lead.
The two teams continued to battle back and forth throughout the entirety of the game, with the Pilgrims holding a slight advantage over the Pirates. Although, in the third quarter, the Pilgrims began to increase their lead over the Pirates, appearing to take control of the game. However, with the support of their fans, the Pirates started to fight their way back into the game. The Pirates were able to slim the deficit to only a few points before the Pilgrims went on another scoring spree. New Plymouth took a few moments to regain their composure during one of their timeouts, and was able to capitalize on their opportunities.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Pirates were able to cut the point differential to only a few points with possession of the ball. Therefore, Pirates’ head coach Mike Boudreau called a timeout to form the game plan that would give them the opportunity to tie the game. As the timeout ended, the Pirates took the court with possession of the ball, losing by three points to the Pilgrims. The Pirates took the ball and pushed the pace due to having less than 20 seconds left in the game. The Pirates shot the 3-pointer for the tie, but happened to miss the shot. However, the Pirates forwards were able to come down with the rebound, and kicked the ball back out Pirates’ senior point guard Max Walters (0) for the tying 3-pointer.
Following the tying 3-pointer, the Pilgrims regained possession of the ball with little time left in the game. As a result, the Payette defense intentionally fouled the Pilgrims’ point guard in order to send the Pilgrims to the free-throw line. With the game being tied, the Pilgrims had the opportunity to immediately retake the lead.
The Pilgrims were able to make their free throws in order to take the lead 55-53 with less than 10 seconds left in the game, forcing the Pirates to create another scoring opportunity. Payette attempted to move the ball up the court, but was halted by the Pilgrims’ defensive pressure as the Pilgrims took over possession amidst the chaos. As a result, the Pirates had to intentionally foul in order to stop the clock. The Pilgrims were able to make their first free throw, but were unable to convert the second free throw. As a result, Payette had one last opportunity to tie the game with a 3-pointer, but the shot didn’t fall for Pirates. Consequently, the Pilgrims were victorious in their season opening game against the Pirates 56-53.
“We played a solid game through 3 quarters and were up 14 points at one point. Payette had a good comeback in the fourth quarter with a chance to tie the game with a 3 point shot at the final buzzer,” stated New Plymouth head coach Jeff Lavender.
Up next, the Pilgrims will host the Vale Vikings men’s basketball game later today at 7:30 p.m. Following their nonconference game against Vale, the Pilgrims will continue through their season with a rematch between the Pilgrims and the Pirates, hosted in New Plymouth on Dec. 9, starting at 7:30 p.m.
For the Pirates, their next game will be against the Vale Vikings on Dec. 7, starting at 7:30 p.m. The Pirates will have another opportunity to defend their home court as they host the Vikings for their second home game of the season.
Stat LeadersFor New Plymouth, the Pilgrims were led in the scoring category by Landon Christensen, who was able to put 16 points on the board for the Pilgrims. He was followed by his teammates sophomore shooting guard Colton Frates (5)—13 points, senior point guard Casey Arritola (1)—12 points, and senior power forward Ashton Hall (11)—10 points, combining for 51 of the team’s 56 points. Additionally, senior center Colton Hinson (51) was able to get big underneath the hoop to pull down a total of 10 rebounds.
For the Pirates, Walters (0) led the team offensively by scoring 14 points, along with eight rebounds and four assists. He was followed by his teammates, including senior shooting guard Zander Allen (0)—13 points and five assists, senior shooting guard Ty Waynetska (1)—eight points and three assists, senior center Cace Lewis (22)—seven points and seven rebounds, and junior power forward Collin Hysell (33)—10 rebounds and four assists.
