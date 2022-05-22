New Plymouth sophomore Jewel Bell strides out during the pitch in the semifinals game against Melba on May 10. Bell also led the Pilgrims in the pitcher's circle for their championship victory over Nampa Christian on May 12.
OROFINO — On Friday, the New Plymouth Pilgrims softball team traveled to Orofino High School to compete in the 2A IHSAA Softball State Tournament.
The Pilgrims earned their ticket to state by winning the Western Idaho Conference District Tournament, and earning an automatic bid to the state tournament.
Following the conclusion of the district tournament, the Pilgrims were awarded the fourth seed. As a result, New Plymouth was slated to compete against their conference opponents, the No. 5 Melba Mustangs, in the first round of the tournament.
The two teams have competed three times throughout the season, all ending with the Pilgrims claiming victory. The state tournament game was no different, as the Pilgrims claimed a dominant victory over the Mustangs 10-0 in six innings.
The game remained scoreless throughout the first two innings of the game. The Pilgrims obtained the lead in the third inning after scoring two runs, while displaying their defensive strength in the field. Neither team scored in the fourth inning, but the Pilgrims surged ahead in the fifth inning after scoring six runs while continuing to shut out the Mustangs.
In the sixth inning, New Plymouth brought in two more runs to further extend its lead to 10-0, forcing the game to a conclusion as a result of the 10-run rule.
Consequently, the Pilgrims advanced to the semifinals, where they competed against the No. 1 Malad Dragons, in order to determine which team would advance to the 2A State Championship.
The game took place on Friday afternoon, but the results were unable to be included in the Sunday edition, due to the Friday deadline. The remainder of the state tournament will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Argus Observer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.