Pilgrims tear through Huskies on home field

Pilgrims' senior catcher Grant Rupp (10) denies the North Star baserunner at home plate during the Western Idaho Conference matchup that ended in New Plymouth's favor 15-5 earlier this season.

 Photo Courtesy of Jerry Foster, File Photo

NEW PLYMOUTH — The New Plymouth Pilgrims baseball team were defeated by the Cole Valley Chargers in a high-scoring showdown between Western Idaho Conference opponents on Wednesday. During the game, both teams displayed their offensive capabilities as both teams reached double digits, but the Chargers ultimately claimed victory over the Pilgrims 30-16.

Cole Valley surged ahead of New Plymouth early in the game, after they outscored the Pilgrims 9-3 in the first inning. The Chargers were unable to take advantage of their momentum, due to New Plymouth’s defense holding them from scoring in the second inning while cutting into their deficit by scoring two runs.



