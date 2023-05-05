NEW PLYMOUTH — The New Plymouth Pilgrims baseball team were defeated by the Cole Valley Chargers in a high-scoring showdown between Western Idaho Conference opponents on Wednesday. During the game, both teams displayed their offensive capabilities as both teams reached double digits, but the Chargers ultimately claimed victory over the Pilgrims 30-16.
Cole Valley surged ahead of New Plymouth early in the game, after they outscored the Pilgrims 9-3 in the first inning. The Chargers were unable to take advantage of their momentum, due to New Plymouth’s defense holding them from scoring in the second inning while cutting into their deficit by scoring two runs.
The Pilgrims were held scoreless in the third inning, but continued to try matching the Chargers’ offensive output throughout the game. New Plymouth accumulated 11 more runs throughout the remainder of the game, but was unable to steal the lead from their conference opponents, resulting in their defeat 30-16.
Up next, the Pilgrims will prepare for the Western Idaho Conference tournament, where they will battle for the opportunity to advance to the state tournament. New Plymouth’s opponent is undetermined as of the press deadline, but they are slated to compete today starting at 5 p.m.
Individual stats were not available as of the press deadline Friday morning.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.