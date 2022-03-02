POCATELLO — On Feb. 25-26, the New Plymouth Pilgrims represented the local area in the 2A IHSAA Wrestling State Tournament, after traveling to Pocatello, ID, to compete at Holt Arena.
The Pilgrims sent 17 wrestlers to the state tournament, and placed nearly 50% of their wrestlers on the placement podium at the conclusion of the tournament, including four champions, one runner-up, one fourth, one fifth, and one sixth-place finishers.
As a team, New Plymouth was one point away from claiming the overall team title, taking second place with 197 points, in comparison to Ririe’s 198. As a result, the team finished in second place, overall.
The four wrestlers crowned champion include, junior Mossy Waite (126 lbs), sophomore Skyler Rodriguez (132 lbs), senior Kyle Rice (138 lbs), and senior Trent Myers (160 lbs).
Waite, as the fourth seed, started on the bottom half of the bracket, where he defeated his first-round opponent by decision 8-1. In the quarterfinals, Waite claimed a late-match victory over his Challis opponent by pin, with only 27 seconds left in the match. However, in the semifinals, Waite saved some energy for the championship match, after pinning his opponent 1 minute into the match. In the championship match, Waite displayed his dominance at the state level, pinning his opponent with 16 seconds left in the second round.
Rodriguez started the tournament as the third seed, defeating his first-round opponent by pin in the second round. As a result, Rodriguez advanced to the quarterfinals, where he claimed victory in a down-to-the-wire match, settled by decision 8-6. In the semifinals, Rodriguez defeated his Ririe opponent by major decision 11-1, in order to advance to the state championship. In the championship, Rodriguez defeated the top-seeded wrestler in the weight class to be crowned the state champion, by pin with 15 seconds left in the match.
Rice, the No. 1 seed, was attempting to win his fourth state title in his high school career, in order to be the second pair of brothers to win four state titles in Idaho history, in conjunction with his older brother Joe Rice. Consequently, Rice displayed his dominance, pinning his way to the championship match, with only one of the matches making it out of the first round. Rice defeated his first opponent in 51 seconds, before advancing to defeat his quarterfinals opponent in 1 minute and five seconds. In the semifinals, Rice’s opponent survived to the second round, but the match quickly ended by pin, 41 seconds into the second round. As a result, Rice advanced to the championship match, which only lasted 51 seconds, due to Rice pinning his opponent, from Clearwater Valley High School, in the first round.
Myers started the tournament as the top-seeded wrestler in his weight class. In the first round, Myers quickly defeated his opponent by pin with only 10 seconds left in the first round of the match. In the quarterfinals, Myers dominated his opponent, earning victory by major decision 11-0. However, in the semifinals, Myers battled with his West Side opponent down to the final seconds to earn victory by decision 6-3. In the championship, Myers displayed his determination, as the match was settled in the sudden death overtime period, ‘ride or die’. In the sudden death period, Myers claimed victory 5-3 to be crowned champion.
Additionally, the Pilgrims had four additional wrestlers placed on the podium, including freshman Jacob Shaw (132 lbs), 6th; senior Joel Campbell (152 lbs), 2nd; freshman Gabriel Cox (170 lbs), 5th; and junior Hunter Williams (285 lbs), 4th.
Consequently, the 2022 wrestling season has come to an end with the conclusion of the state tournament.
