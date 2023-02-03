Prep Wrestling Pilgrims battle with Huskies on the mats Mikhail LeBow Argus Observer Mikhail LeBow Author email Feb 3, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NEW PLYMOUTH — On Wednesday, the New Plymouth Pilgrims competed against the Marsing Huskies in a Western Idaho Conference Dual between the two teams.In the matches, senior Mossy Waite (138-lbs) was the only Pilgrims to claim victory out of three matches in the dual. The Huskies won two matches.However, the Pilgrims claimed a total of 10 forfeits, along with two double forfeits.As a result, the Pilgrims claimed a substantial victory over the Huskies 66-12.According to the schedule, New Plymouth was also slated to compete against Garden Valley. However, results were not listed prior to the deadline.Below are the results from the varsity dual versus Marsing.138 - Mossy Waite (New Plymouth) over Braeden Davis (Marsing) (Fall 4:08)195 - Jonathan Leon (Marsing) over Maxx Vian (New Plymouth) (Fall 3:14)220 - Ryan Baxter (Marsing) over Adam Quezada (New Plymouth) (Fall 2:49) Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Religion Games And Toys Mikhail LeBow Author email Follow Mikhail LeBow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
