NEW PLYMOUTH — Earlier this week, the New Plymouth Pilgrims football team hosted the Grims Youth Football Camp, led by the players and coaches. There were over 40 youth athletes in attendance, but Pilgrims Head Coach Tony Cade mentioned that they lost about 10 kids on the last day, due to 4-H interviews and other commitments.

“I was more than excited to have this camp. Our Varsity and JV Team just returned home from Eastern Oregon University, we had a Great Community Kick-off Party Friday night with a D1 camp that was well attended and put on by some great athletes who play on Saturdays and a couple even on Sundays,” said Cade.



