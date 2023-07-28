Pilgrims Head Coach Tony Cade addresses the athletes attending the Grims Youth Football Camp on Wednesday following the end of camp. Cade treated the athletes to snow cones after giving out camp T-shirts and taking a camp photo.
New Plymouth senior Heath Schescke jumps in the air in celebration with one of the members on his 7-on-7 team after scoring a touchdown. During the camp, the athletes were separated into multiple teams to compete in a 7-on-7 tournament.
NEW PLYMOUTH — Earlier this week, the New Plymouth Pilgrims football team hosted the Grims Youth Football Camp, led by the players and coaches. There were over 40 youth athletes in attendance, but Pilgrims Head Coach Tony Cade mentioned that they lost about 10 kids on the last day, due to 4-H interviews and other commitments.
“I was more than excited to have this camp. Our Varsity and JV Team just returned home from Eastern Oregon University, we had a Great Community Kick-off Party Friday night with a D1 camp that was well attended and put on by some great athletes who play on Saturdays and a couple even on Sundays,” said Cade.
“We ran it back again Monday for the young guns, moms, and Jamal Willis this week. I am always grateful to have these opportunities to be around the future of our program, youth sports, competition and be visible. I will be on their sidelines no matter what age group and do what I can to help them develop as they enter High School. We saw young people from other communities as well which is always welcome at these events. Kids getting better everyday is what it is about!”
Cade is eager to make an impact in the community early in his career at New Plymouth, as he mentioned his mentors taught him that success derives from athletes at the youth level and is important to be visible to them.
“No truer statement in my coaching career and have loved every opportunity to do camps like this. One, they see the head coach perhaps in a different light than Friday nights. Two, help develop a football mindset and vocabulary so they understand terminology. Three, to have a blast while at camps. Four, go home and share what they accomplished and learned about themselves in the process with family and friends!”
Cade was impressed by the support from the community, along with the high school athletes taking an “active role in coaching and teaching fundamentals to the younger players.”
“We had many people that supported the endeavor, and [would] like to thank MZ Designs, who got our shirts to us when in the last minute as a vendor bailed on us, we got Snacks Came with snow cones to end camp on the last day, and Dutch Bros who gave us a few gift cards for our competition winners.
