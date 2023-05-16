Pilgrims battle through district tournament, narrowly miss state bid

New Plymouth freshman Wesli Crockett (42) pitched in the Western Idaho Conference playoff game with Marsing on Friday in New Plymouth. The Pilgrims went on to defeat the Huskies twice in the tournament, 10-6 and 10-0.
NEW PLYMOUTH — On Friday, the New Plymouth Pilgrims stepped onto their home field to battle against the various teams in the Western Idaho Conference, in order to determine which two teams would advance to the IHSAA 2A State Tournament.
The Pilgrims started the tournament off against the Marsing Huskies, and battled throughout all seven innings, as the Huskies didn’t allow New Plymouth to gain a substantial lead. However, the Pilgrims continued to apply offensive pressure to ultimately outscore their opponents 10-6 to claim victory in the first round of the tournament.
They advanced to compete against Cole Valley Christian in the semifinals, but were knocked into the consolation by the Chargers as New Plymouth was unable to match their offensive output, resulting in the Pilgrims losing 9-4.
In the consolation semifinals, the Pilgrims saw familiar faces as they competed against Marsing for the second time in the tournament. Although the first game was competitive, the second matchup was not the same story. New Plymouth dominated the second matchup, as the Pilgrims shut out the Huskies 10-0 to advance to the WIC Consolation Championship.
In the game, New Plymouth battled with Nampa Christian for the final state bid from the WIC, as Cole Valley had already secured the first state bid by being crowned the WIC District Champions.
However, the Pilgrims were unable to find a rhythm in the batter’s box, and were outscored 12-2 as a result. New Plymouth’s loss concludes their season, as they finished third in the district with an overall record of 15-13, 4-4 WIC.
Box score and individual stats were not provided as of the press deadline Tuesday morning.
