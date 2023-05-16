Pilgrims battle through district tournament, narrowly miss state bid

New Plymouth freshman Wesli Crockett (42) pitched in the Western Idaho Conference playoff game with Marsing on Friday in New Plymouth. The Pilgrims went on to defeat the Huskies twice in the tournament, 10-6 and 10-0.

 Photo Courtesy of Jerry Foster

NEW PLYMOUTH — On Friday, the New Plymouth Pilgrims stepped onto their home field to battle against the various teams in the Western Idaho Conference, in order to determine which two teams would advance to the IHSAA 2A State Tournament.

The Pilgrims started the tournament off against the Marsing Huskies, and battled throughout all seven innings, as the Huskies didn’t allow New Plymouth to gain a substantial lead. However, the Pilgrims continued to apply offensive pressure to ultimately outscore their opponents 10-6 to claim victory in the first round of the tournament.



Tags

Load comments