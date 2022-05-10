WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Starting on May 6, the New Plymouth Pilgrims baseball team began competing in the Western Idaho Conference District Tournament.
Throughout the season, the Pilgrims obtained an overall record of 10-13 with a conference record of 4-6, not including the district tournament games. As a result, the Pilgrims earned the fifth seed in the district tournament.
However, in the first round of the tournament, the Pilgrims competed against the No. 4 Cole Valley Chargers. Throughout the season, New Plymouth split with Cole Valley, but the Chargers earned the higher seed due to their conference record.
In the game, Cole Valley scored first after bringing in two runs in the second inning. The Pilgrims responded with two runs of their own in the third inning. After holding the Chargers from scoring in the fourth inning, New Plymouth further increased their lead by three runs 5-2. The fifth inning was scoreless, but the Chargers found some momentum in the sixth inning to score a total of seven runs 9-5. Although the momentum was in Cole Valley’s favor, the Pilgrims battled in the seventh inning, scoring a total of eight runs to secure the victory 13-9.
Therefore, the Pilgrims advanced to the district semifinals to compete against the top-seeded team in the tournament, Nampa Christian.
In the semifinals, the Pilgrims struggled to gain momentum. As a result, the Trojans claimed a dominant victory 18-0 to advance to the championship. Therefore, New Plymouth dropped to the consolation semifinals.
The Pilgrims will host Vision Charter in the consolation semifinals later today, starting at 5 p.m., to determine who would advance to the consolation championship.
The Nampa Christian and Melba teams have secured a position in the state tournament as a result of qualifying to the WIC District Championship.
The consolation champion will have the opportunity to compete in the state play-in game, which will take place on May 14.
