WESTERN
TREASURE VALLEY
This past week, the New Plymouth Pilgrim softball team competed in their conference tournament to determine which teams would represent their district in the state tournament. The Western Idaho Conference (WIC) tournament took place, mostly, in Melba due to the Mustangs being the top seeded team. The Pilgrims were the second seeded team in the bracket, allowing them a first round bye and partial home-field advantage. They advanced they’re way through to the championship, and were able to lock in their ticket to state. In the championship, the Pilgrims came out on top by defeating Nampa Christian, 11-1. In relation, the Pilgrims will advance to the state tournament as the ‘A’ team from the WIC, and will play against Bear Lake in the first round.
In the championship, the Pilgrims were able to defeat Nampa Christian without having to go into the final inning. The game ended after the conclusion of the sixth inning. In those six innings, the Pilgrims managed to put eleven points on the board; six points being in the first two innings, and the other five points being in the last two innings. The top batters in the game for the Pilgrims were senior Kendall Hoch, senior Kerissa Rupp, and senior Abby Dreyer. Hoch led the team in hits, going three for four with one RBI. Rupp managed to hit two out of her four at bats with three RBI’s. While Dreyer was able to hit two out of her four appearances, while gaining four RBI’s for her team as well. Freshman Jewel Bell led the Pilgrims in the circle, pitching a total of 57 strikes on her 99 pitches. Bell was able to log in four strikeouts, and only allowed five batters on base throughout the entirety of the game.
The Pilgrims will continue their journey at the state tournament this Friday and Saturday in Nampa at West Park. On Friday, their first game will take place at 9 a.m. against Bear Lake. If the Pilgrims manage to win their first game, they will continue on to play either Declo or Firth at 3 p.m. that same day.
