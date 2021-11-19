NEW PLYMOUTH — Recently, on Nov. 12-13, took a trip as they traveled to north central Idaho to compete against Grangeville and Orofino High School in the Pilgrims’ season opener.
The Pilgrims started their season against Grangville on Nov. 12, and followed their season opener with their game against Orofino on Nov. 13.
Against Grangeville, the Pilgrims were unable to earn the victory, losing the game 45-31, starting the season off with a tough game. However the Pilgrims were able to turn things around in a scoring showcase the next day, when they took on Orofino, defeating the Maniacs 53-38.
On Nov. 18, the Pilgrims continued their streak of away games to start the season by traveling to Homedale High School to compete against the Trojans in a non-conference game. The Pilgrims appeared to dominate the Trojans on their home court in order to earn the victory 44-21.
Following the Pilgrims first few away games, the Pilgrims will remain on their homecourt for their home opener against Fruitland High School on Nov. 23, starting at 7:30 p.m.
As a result, the Pilgrims were able to start the season with a record of 2-1, as they try to continue improving their record as the season progresses.
Following the non-conference game against Fruitland, the Pilgrims will continue the remainder of their season competing in Western Idaho Conference games, starting with The Ambrose School on Nov. 30, starting at 7:30 p.m.
