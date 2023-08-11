FRUITLAND — On Aug. 7, the Payette County Recreation District opened the registration process for the boys and girls respective basketball leagues. Although the registration opened at the same time, the two leagues are conducted at separate times.
“The purpose and focus of the PCRD youth basketball league is to provide recreational opportunities for boys 1st thru 6th grades. Team goals should strive to improve their basketball skills using positive, fun practice methods while promoting teamwork, sportsmanship, and commitment,” according to the PCRD website.
Boys Basketball
The early-bird registration deadline for boys basketball is on Sept. 26, with practices starting on Oct. 23. The season will be played from Nov. 4 through Dec. 9, with games taking place every Saturday with the exception of Nov. 25, as a result of Thanksgiving.
Required equipment includes the PCRD game jersey, shorts and non-marking court shoes.
Girls Basketball
The early-bird registration deadline for boys basketball is on Nov. 28, with practices starting on Jan. 2. The season will be played from Jan. 13 through Feb. 10, with games taking place every Saturday.
If you are able to take advantage of the early-bird registration, the program will cost $35 per athlete. However, the regular registration fee will be $45.
“Out-of-county participants will be subject to a $30 out-of-county fee on top of the regular registration fee… Teams may be formed in other towns and participate in our league, but they need to register through PCRD,” said PCRD Director Ted Pettet.
“Our goal is for Oregon kids to play in Ontario Rec District programs. They are allowed to participate in our programs, but will be placed on Fruitland, Payette or New Plymouth teams during basketball, [along with] baseball and softball seasons.”
