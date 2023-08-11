FRUITLAND — On Aug. 7, the Payette County Recreation District opened the registration process for the boys and girls respective basketball leagues. Although the registration opened at the same time, the two leagues are conducted at separate times.

“The purpose and focus of the PCRD youth basketball league is to provide recreational opportunities for boys 1st thru 6th grades. Team goals should strive to improve their basketball skills using positive, fun practice methods while promoting teamwork, sportsmanship, and commitment,” according to the PCRD website.



Tags

Load comments