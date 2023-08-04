FRUITLAND — The Payette County Recreation District will be hosting a public hearing to discuss the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023-24. The meeting will take place at the district office, 1200 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Fruitland, at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
At said hearing all interested persons may appear and show cause, if any, why said proposed budget should not be adopted, according to information from the public meeting notice.
“We’re probably pretty similar,” said PCRD Director Ted Pettet when asked if funding has decreased over recent years. “We are allowed a 3% budget increase yearly, which we have taken advantage of. As far as expenditures, we try to balance between personal and capital outlay items, for instance when we put up shades, improve ball fields, or purchase mowers. We try to prepare for that.We try to make sure we have enough to keep being able to buy those things we need to keep our parks maintained and up and running.”
Even throughout COVID-19, Pettet stated that he didn’t see a substantial difference between the funding from other years, due to being a property tax based recreation district.
“We may have been down a little bit during COVID, but not enough to make a huge difference to where we really had to watch what we had.”
He went on to mention that the budget is projected revenue based on past years, and added that the district’s checks vary throughout the year, with a large amount of funding coming in July and January as a result of taxes.
