2 Grizzlies lead local youth in tennis camp

Grizzlies Kennedy and Will Phillips teach a group of local youth how to play tennis, helping them improve their skills and techniques during the PCRD tennis camp in June.

 Mikhail LeBow, file | Argus Observer

FRUITLAND — The Payette County Recreation District will be hosting a public hearing to discuss the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023-24. The meeting will take place at the district office, 1200 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Fruitland, at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

At said hearing all interested persons may appear and show cause, if any, why said proposed budget should not be adopted, according to information from the public meeting notice.



