KENNEWICK — For the first time in league history, Professional Bull Riders, PBR, will buck into Kennewick, Washington, welcoming fans to the Toyota Center Sept. 10-11 for the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s, PWVT, PBR Tri-Cities Classic. For two nights only, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s rankest bovine athletes in the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness. For more on the event, visit https://bit.ly/3niKzVS.
The PBR Tri-Cities Classic will tentatively mark the first major ticketed, touring event hosted at full capacity inside Toyota Center since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 18th PWVT event of the year. Before travelling to Kennewick, the league’s fastest-growing tour will first stop in cities including Greenville, South Carolina; Lexington, Kentucky; Pensacola, Florida, and Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Thus far in 2021, the race for the Velocity Tour Championship is off to a fierce start, with the Top 5 riders in the series standings separated by a mere 36 points. Michael Lane (Tazewell, Virginia) currently holds the No. 1 rank, winning two PWVT events and registering four additional Top-10 efforts. The Virginia-native leads No. 2 Conner Halverson (Gordon, Nebraska) by 22 points, No. 3 Adriano Salgado (Batatais, Brazil) by 33.5 points, No. 4 Austin Richardson (Dallas, Texas) by 34.5 points and No. 5 Manoelito de Souza Junior (Itamira, Brazil) by 36 points.
Additionally, several riders with ties to the region are anticipated to compete, including Washington’s own Cody Casper (Newport), Dalton Davis (Yakima), Cody Hudson (Camas) and Brett Scull (Walla Walla). Other contenders with connections to the area include Dawson Branton (Brineville, Oregon), Jory Markiss (Redmond, Oregon), Cody Campbell (Summerville, Oregon), Jacob Ramirez (Weston, Oregon) and Thor Hoefer II (Priest River, Idaho).
The bull riding action for the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Tri-Cities Classic begins at 8:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, September 10, and at 7:00 p.m. PDT on Saturday, September 11 at the Toyota Center.
On Friday night, all 40 competing riders will attempt one bull each in Round 1. The same 40 riders will then return for Round 2 on Saturday evening. Following Round 2, the Top 10 in the event will then advance to the championship round where each will attempt one final bull, all in an effort to be crowned the event champion.
PBR athletes, including Washington’s own Cody Casper, stock contractors and operational staff are available for interviews, either by phone or video conference at Toyota Center starting Friday, September 10.
