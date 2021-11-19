Purchase Access

PAYETTE — Recently, on Nov. 12, the Payette Pirates women’s basketball team started their season at the Payette dome against the Nampa Christian Trojans.

In their game, the Pirates and Trojans battled back and forth in a close fought battle until the Pirates started to run into foul trouble. The Pirates’ fouls lead to Nampa Christian shooting a plethora of free throws. Additionally, a few players from the Pirates’ team fouled out, resulting in a limited number of subs. As a result, the Trojans began to extend their lead, bringing the final score to 48-35.

Following their game against the Trojans, Payette traveled to Marsing High School to take on the Huskies on their court on Nov. 16.

In the game, the Pirates and Huskies fought to gain control of the momentum of the game. However, neither team was able to dominate the other. The game was a back and forth scoring battle, resulting in the Pirates earning their first victory of the season 36-33.

On Nov. 18, the Pirates traveled to Nampa to take on the Nampa Christian Trojans for the second time of the season. The Pirates appeared to have another tough battle with the Trojans, but came up short, losing the game 54-40.

As a result, the Pirates were able to start the season with a record of 1-2, as they continue through their non-conference games.

Payette’s next game will be hosted at the dome, where the Marsing Huskies will travel to the Pirates’ home court to compete for the second time in the season on Nov. 23, starting at 7:30 p.m.

