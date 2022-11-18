PAYETTE — On Tuesday, the Payette Pirates girls basketball team tipped off their season on their home court against Marsing High School, to battle with the Lady Huskies in a nonconference matchup.
In the game, the Lady Pirates claimed victory in their home opener 34-24, and will prepare to face off against the Lady Huskies, in Marsing, for their second game of the season.
In the first quarter, the Lady Pirates started the game off the strong, surging ahead of the Lady Huskies after holding them to only three points throughout the quarter. As a result, Payette claimed an early 10-3 lead over Marsing.
They continued to control the momentum of the game, as the Lady Pirates’ defense held the Lady Huskies to only three points throughout the duration of the second quarter, as well. Consequently, Payette entered the locker rooms for halftime with a 19-6 lead.
However, the Lady Huskies outscored the Lady Pirates in the third quarter 9-6, after making a few halftime adjustments, but Payette added six points to maintain a double-digit lead 25-15.
The two teams remained even throughout the fourth quarter as they scored nine points respectively, bringing the final score to 34-24 in the Pirates’ favor.
The Pirates were led by seniors Mariela Munguia (32) and Destnee Rojas (2), who both added 10 points to the team’s total.
