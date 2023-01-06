PAYETTE — Earlier in the week, the Payette Pirates faced off against the Ontario Tigers in a non-league matchup between the two teams. For the Pirates, the game marks the final non-league game of the season as they prepare to take on various opponents in the Snake River Valley conference. The Tigers will also begin the conference portion of their schedule, but still have a few non-league games remaining.
In the games, the Pirates swept the Tigers after the boys defeated their opponents 63-44, while the Lady Pirates claimed victory 54-20.
For the boys, the two teams battle in a back-and-forth matchup with the Pirates claiming a slight lead heading into halftime 29-23. However, Payette surged ahead of Ontario after they outscored the Tigers 34-21 in the second half to claim victory 63-44.
Payette claimed a dominant victory over the Lady Tigers after scoring 54 points while standing their ground defensively on their home court to hold Ontario to 20 points throughout the game.
The Lady Pirates were led by freshman Sianna Gable, who accumulated a total of 26 points throughout the duration of the game. She was followed by senior Kaylee Weideman adding 10 points to the team’s overall score, while sophomore Bella Nunez chipped in seven points. Individual stats provided by Payette Girls Head Coach Rashell Rhodes.
Additionally, the Lady Pirates competed against Weiser High School on Thursday, but were unable to defeat the high-powered Lady Wolverines 75-8.
Up next, the Lady Pirates will prepare to host their rivals, the Fruitland Grizzlies, on Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. For the boys, Payette will host the Parma Panthers on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 p.m.
For Ontario, the Tigers will travel to compete against Pendleton on Friday, starting at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (PT).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.