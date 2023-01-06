PAYETTE — Earlier in the week, the Payette Pirates faced off against the Ontario Tigers in a non-league matchup between the two teams. For the Pirates, the game marks the final non-league game of the season as they prepare to take on various opponents in the Snake River Valley conference. The Tigers will also begin the conference portion of their schedule, but still have a few non-league games remaining.

In the games, the Pirates swept the Tigers after the boys defeated their opponents 63-44, while the Lady Pirates claimed victory 54-20.



