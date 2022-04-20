HOMEDALE — On April 18, the Payette Pirates baseball and softball teams traveled to Homedale High School for a Snake River Valley, SRV, conference matchup. The Pirates split with the Trojans, following two hard-fought games between the two teams.
In the softball game, the Lady Pirates scored first after earning one run in the first inning, while holding the Lady Trojans from scoring. Neither team scored in the second inning. However, the Trojans matched the Pirates in the third inning after scoring one run to tie the score 1-1. The game continued to be a fight for leverage, as neither team could claim the lead in the fourth inning as a result of the strong defensive displays from both teams.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Pirates jumped ahead of the Trojans after scoring two runs to regain the lead 3-1. Homedale responded by scoring one run of their own, but were unable to match the Pirates in the inning.
Although the Trojans were down by one run, they took the field in the sixth inning and held the Pirates from scoring. Following their defensive stand, they stole the lead from the Pirates after scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning 4-3.
Consequently, the Pirates approached home plate for their final opportunity to regain the lead. In the final inning, the Pirates successfully got two runners on base without acquiring a single out. At that moment, Pirates’ senior pitcher Sofie LeBow (10) stepped to the plate, hitting a home run on the first pitch thrown to her. The home run scored three runs, as the Pirates regained the lead 6-4 in the seventh inning. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Payette’s defense stood strong to hold Homedale from scoring, claiming victory 6-4 as a result.
In the baseball game, the Trojans took the lead in the first inning after scoring only one run. In the second inning, the Pirates tied the game following a run, but the Trojans quickly responded with a run of their own, regaining the lead 2-1. Neither team scored throughout the following three innings. However, the Trojans found their offensive rhythm to score four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to increase their lead to 6-1. In the seventh inning, the Pirates were unable to close the gap created by the Trojans, resulting in their defeat 6-1.
Up next, the Pirates’ baseball and softball teams will host the Weiser Wolverines in another SRV conference matchup on Wednesday, starting at 5 p.m.
