PAYETTE — On Thursday, the Payette and Nyssa High School soccer teams met in Payette to compete in the team’s first games of the season. The men’s and women’s teams, both, competed against each other, where the Pirates managed to achieve victory.
The men’s soccer game took place first, where the Pirates managed to defeat the Bulldogs 4-1. Payette men’s soccer coach, Head Coach Brad Coen, submitted statistics from the game that stated that the leading scorer for the Pirates was senior Marco Ceballos, who managed to earn a hat trick, three goals in one game. In correlation, freshman Jordan Sanchez followed Ceballos with a goal of his own, bringing the team’s total to four goals. Junior Oscar Hernandez protected the goal for the Pirates, managing to accumulate 12 saves while only allowing one goal. The team’s performance allowed them to get the win, 4-1.
“I’m very excited about the season. After not having a team last year, I really wanted to help, and get a boys team back in Payette. We have about seven guys who played two years ago, and everyone else is new to Payette [High School] soccer. If they play to their potential, I think we can compete with anyone,” stated coach Coen.
The Payette women’s soccer team managed to get the victory over the Bulldogs, 4-2. Payette women’s soccer Head Coach Rashell LeBow had submitted statistics from the game that stated that the leading scorer for the Pirates was senior Kendyl Parsons, who managed to earn a hat trick, as well. She managed to score all three goals in the first half; two of Parsons’ goals were assisted by senior Chloe McCallum, and Parsons’ other goal was assisted by freshman Jazmin Ruiz. Subsequently, junior Yadira Machen Delira was able to score another goal for the Pirates in the second half, which was assisted by junior Tashi Bolanos. Madisyn Collingwood protected the goal for the Pirates throughout the game; obtaining 13 saves, and only allowing 2 goals.
“We have some young players, a lot of JV players are coming up to fill positions, but we will rely on some of our seniors, that have been playing varsity for all four years, to lead the team; Madisyn Collingwood at goalie, Sofie LeBow at defense, Chloe McCallum and Kendyl Parsons at forward… I believe that we can compete at a high level,” mentioned coach LeBow.
The Pirates will move on to compete on Thursday, September 2, where the men’s team will compete against Ambrose High School, at Ambrose High School. The women’s team will compete against Fruitland High School in their first conference game of the season. The Bulldogs men’s and women’s soccer teams will compete on Saturday, September 4, against Fruitland High School.
