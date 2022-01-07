PAYETTE — On Jan. 4, the Payette Pirates men’s basketball team hosted the Nyssa Bulldogs in the Payette High School dome for a non-conference matchup between the two teams.
In the first half of the game, the players battled in a back-and-forth game, where neither team was able to gain the advantage.
Payette was attempting to work the ball around the court, in order to create space from the defense. By doing so, the Pirates were able to create scoring opportunities in the paint, as well as from beyond the arc.
For Nyssa, the Bulldogs were working the ball into the paint, in order to attempt to power the ball to the rim, while creating contact to draw fouls. Consequently, the Bulldogs were able to force some of the Pirates’ athletes into foul trouble early in the game.
However, the Pirates were able to maintain a three-point lead as the two teams went into the locker room for halftime, with a close score of 33-30.
Following the halftime intermission, the game resumed with the Bulldogs retaining possession of the ball.
The Pirates, led by head coach Mike Boudreau, continued to spread the ball around the court, and were able to make some halftime adjustments on the offensive and defensive side of the court that allowed them to gain control of the momentum of the game.
The Bulldogs continued to fight, and adjusted their game plan as the second half progressed, as well. They were able to take advantage of their outside shooting, to battle with the Pirates, but, in the end, the Pirates’ defense was able to utilize their height and speed to force turnovers, creating additional scoring opportunities.
As a result, the Pirates were able to claim victory over Nyssa after they were able to outscore the Bulldogs 42-27 in the second half, with the final score of 75-57.
“We moved the ball really well and saw glimpses of where we want to be, come tournament time. Until then, we’ll keep improving and stay hungry,” stated Coach Boudreau.
Up next, the Pirates will continue progress into the conference portion of their schedule. For this, the large majority of their games will consist of teams within the Snake River Valley conference. Their next game will be against McCall-Donnelly, as the Pirates prepare to host the Vandals on Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m. for the Pirates’ first, scheduled conference game of the season.
The Bulldogs will prepare to enter the league portion of their schedule, as well. On Jan. 7, the Nyssa Bulldogs will travel to Riverside High School to take on the Riverside Pirates at 7:30 p.m. (PT), in their first league game of the season.
The Pirates were led, statistically, by junior point guard Jaydin Morin-Bishop (4), who was able to accumulate a total of 20 points, while adding five rebounds to the team’s total. Additionally, Morin-Bishop (4) was followed by fellow teammates, including junior power forward Collin Hysell (33)—13 points with five rebounds, senior post Cace Lewis (22)—13 points with seven rebounds, and senior shooting guard Zander Allen (3)—four points with 11 assists. Additionally, junior small forward Abraham Rodriguez (42) was able to score 13 points, while accumulating 13 rebounds, as well, in order to earn a double-double. Overall as a team, the Pirates shot 68% from the field, in addition to out rebounding the Bulldogs by 38 rebounds. The Pirates were able to spread the ball around the court well enough to earn 26 assists, while finishing the game with ten turnovers, as a team.
